Monday, September 13, 2021
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 points, Nifty below 17,350

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 13, 2021 10:01:34 am
bse, bse sensex, bombay stock exchangeBombay stock exchange in Dalal street. (File express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.3 per cent lower on Monday weighed by market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) along with ICICI Bank and Infosys.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 193.16 points to 58,111.91 in opening trade, while the Nifty 50 slipped 37.90 points to 17,331.35.

HCL Technologies was the top laggard on the Sensex pack during the early trade followed by RIL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Nestle India, Axis Bank, Titan Company and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bharti Airtel, Maruti SuzukiIndia, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the top gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:52 (IST)13 Sep 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex falls 193.16 pts to 58,111.91 in opening session; Nifty slips 37.90 pts to 17,331.35.

(PTI)

On Friday, the markets were shut on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had ended 54.81 points (0.09 per cent) higher at 58,305.07, and the broader Nifty 50 on NSE had risen 15.75 points (0.09 per cent) to settle at 17,369.25.

