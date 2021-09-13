Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 points, Nifty below 17,350

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 0.3 per cent lower on Monday weighed by market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) along with ICICI Bank and Infosys.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 193.16 points to 58,111.91 in opening trade, while the Nifty 50 slipped 37.90 points to 17,331.35.

HCL Technologies was the top laggard on the Sensex pack during the early trade followed by RIL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Nestle India, Axis Bank, Titan Company and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bharti Airtel, Maruti SuzukiIndia, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were the top gainers.

