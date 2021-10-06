Market Live Updates: Indices open a tad higher, Nifty above 17,850-mark; Banks, financials gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 131.76 points to 59,876.64 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 advanced 46.75 points to 17,869.05.

M&M, HDFC, SBI, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Ultratech were the top gainers in early trade on the Sensex pack while Titan, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards.

Among sectors, the Nifty Financial Services was up nearly 0.5 per cent led by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. The Bank Nifty too was up over 0.4 per cent aided by AU Small Finance Bank and Bandhan Bank.

