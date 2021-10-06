scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Market Live Updates: Indices open a tad higher, Nifty above 17,850-mark; Banks, financials gain

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 6, 2021 9:49:22 am
bse, bse sensex, bombay stock exchangeBombay stock exchange in Dalal street. (File express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 131.76 points to 59,876.64 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 advanced 46.75 points to 17,869.05.

M&M, HDFC, SBI, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Ultratech were the top gainers in early trade on the Sensex pack while Titan, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Labs and Tech Mahindra were the top laggards.

Among sectors, the Nifty Financial Services was up nearly 0.5 per cent led by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. The Bank Nifty too was up over 0.4 per cent aided by AU Small Finance Bank and Bandhan Bank.

(with inputs from agencies)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:49 (IST)06 Oct 2021
Global market update

Asian shares dropped on Wednesday, reversing early gains, as analysts said sky-high oil prices meant stocks were quick to react to any hint of bad news such as a rate hike by New Zealand's central bank.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.66%, having risen more than 1% in early trade.

There were falls in Hong Kong off 0.77%, Korea down 0.98% and Australia 0.8% lower, and  U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis shed 0.45%.

(Reuters)

09:39 (IST)06 Oct 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex rises 131.76 pts to 59,876.64 in opening session; Nifty advances 46.75 pts to 17,869.05.

(PTI)

Tuesday, the frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had staged a sharp recovery after a poor start and ended 0.75 per cent higher led by gains in market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) along with information technology (IT) and banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 445.56 points (0.75 per cent) to end at 59,744.88 while the Nifty 50 settled at 17,822.30, up 131.05 points (0.74 per cent). Both the indices had opened in the negative territory tracking global cues but later swung into the green during the afternoon trade.

