Market Live Updates: Indices trim losses and turn flat,

Global market update

Asian shares suffered heavy losses early on Tuesday following a broad sell-off on Wall Street, as markets fretted about the impact of multi-year high oil prices at a time when supply chain disruptions are already putting pressure on economic activity.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped as much as 1.3%, falling for a third consecutive session. Japan stocks were down 2.8%, South Korea gave up 2.5% and Australia shed 1%.

The drop in markets took MSCI's main benchmark to 619.87, the lowest since November 2020. It has shed more than 5% this year, with Hong Kong and Japanese markets among the big losers.

The drop in markets took MSCI's main benchmark to 619.87, the lowest since November 2020. It has shed more than 5% this year, with Hong Kong and Japanese markets among the big losers.

(Reuters)