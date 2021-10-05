Market Live Updates: Indices trim losses and turn flat,

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) erased their opening gains and turned flat in the morning trade on Tuesday.
At 10:22 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 59,313.82, up 14.50 points (0.02 per cent), while the Nifty 50 was up 11.50 points (0.07 per cent) at 17,702.75.
On the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation of India and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were the gainers in the morning deals while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Infosys were among the laggards.
(with inputs from agencies)
Asian shares suffered heavy losses early on Tuesday following a broad sell-off on Wall Street, as markets fretted about the impact of multi-year high oil prices at a time when supply chain disruptions are already putting pressure on economic activity.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped as much as 1.3%, falling for a third consecutive session. Japan stocks were down 2.8%, South Korea gave up 2.5% and Australia shed 1%.
The drop in markets took MSCI's main benchmark to 619.87, the lowest since November 2020. It has shed more than 5% this year, with Hong Kong and Japanese markets among the big losers.
(Reuters)
Sensex drops 92.73 pts to 59,206.59 in opening session; Nifty slips 20.40 pts to 17,670.85.
(PTI)