Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 300 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,600-mark; Pharma, banks gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 340.95 points to 59,106.53 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 jumped 98.40 points to 17,630.45.

Gains on the Sensex pack in the early trade were being led by Bharti Airtel, HDFC, SBI, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Nestle India and Titan were among the laggards.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Pharma index was trading over 1.5 per cent led by gains in Divi’s Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma. The key Bank Nifty too was up nearly 1 per cent led by The Federal Bank and Bandhan Bank.

