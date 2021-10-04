Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 300 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,600-mark; Pharma, banks gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex surged 340.95 points to 59,106.53 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 jumped 98.40 points to 17,630.45.
Gains on the Sensex pack in the early trade were being led by Bharti Airtel, HDFC, SBI, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Nestle India and Titan were among the laggards.
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Pharma index was trading over 1.5 per cent led by gains in Divi’s Laboratories and Aurobindo Pharma. The key Bank Nifty too was up nearly 1 per cent led by The Federal Bank and Bandhan Bank.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers for the second straight month in domestic markets with an investment of Rs 26,517 crore in September.
According to depositories’ data, FPIs pumped in Rs 13,154 crore into the equities segment and Rs 13,363 crore into debt during September 1-30. This comes after an influx of Rs 16,459 crore by FPIs in August. Click here to read
Later on this week, October 8 to be exact, the Reserve Bank of India will review its monetary policy stance. If you have been reading ExplainSpeaking regularly you would recall how, over the past two years, the RBI has been trying everything in its arsenal to boost India’s economic growth while choosing to soft-pedal inflation control. Click here to read
Asian shares dipped on Monday as concerns about China's property sector and inflation worries offset upbeat U.S. data and positive news on new drugs to fight the coronavirus.
Trading in shares of debt-laden China Evergrande was suspended after it missed a key interest payment on its offshore debt obligation for the second time last week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%. The index marked its first quarterly fall in six quarters. Hong Kong led the decline with a 1.9% fall in the Hang Seng index. Japan's Nikkei erased earlier gains to stand 1.4% lower at one-month lows of 28,375.
Chinese mainland markets will be closed until Thursday for the National Day holiday while South Korean markets were also shut on Monday. MSCI's broadest gauge of world shares, ACWI, slipped 0.1% to 711.92, not far from a three-month low hit on Friday at 705.27.
