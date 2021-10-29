scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 29, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 600 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,700-mark weighed by banks and financial stocks

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 29, 2021 9:52:41 am
BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 1 per cent lower on Friday led by a fall in the banking and financial stocks amid weakness in the global market.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 626.18 points to 59,358.52 in early deals while the Nifty 50 tumbled 180.75 points to 17,676.50.

On the Sensex, Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC twins – HDFC and HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the top losers in the early trade. On the other hand, ITC, Tata Steel, TCS and Titan Company were among the gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:52 (IST)29 Oct 2021
MARKET QUOTE | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services on Friday's morning view on market

"With the Nifty moving below the 20 Day Moving Average, the market has turned distinctly weak. The major drag on the market now is the sustained FII selling which touched Rs 3,818 cr yesterday. This comes after foreign brokerages like Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS downgrading India on excessive valuations. When smart money selling turns aggressive, retail exuberance would be overwhelmed. This is happening now. Investors need not rush in to buy now; the 'buy on dips' strategy, which worked well since April last year, may not work when FIIs are selling massively. So investors may wait and watch the trend before taking decisions. However, switching from expensive stocks in the broader market to high quality large-cap growth stocks may be a good idea.

Government asking IRCTC to share 50% convenience fee with the Railway Ministry is yet another instance which should warn investors of undue optimism while investing in PSU stocks. Enhancing shareholder return is not the objective of PSUs. So investors have to be careful while chasing PSU stocks, even if they are cheap"

09:48 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Govt extends tenure of RBI governor for three years till Dec 2024

The government Friday extended the tenure of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das for three years till December 2024. The re-appointment will be effective from December 10 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read an official statement. Click here to read

09:42 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Global market update

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday, as Amazon and Apple quarterly earnings bucked a recent strong trend and growth and inflation fears continued to weigh. Investors, particularly in bond and currency markets, are also worried about varied responses by central banks worldwide to rising inflation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% in early trading and was on track for a weekly loss of 1.3%, snapping three weeks of gains. Japan's Nikkei reversed early losses to trade flat.

Asian shares were weighed by a fall in Nasdaq futures, which lost 0.73% as Apple Inc and Amazon Inc posted results after the close that missed expectations. S&P 500 futures lost 0.4%.

(Reuters)

09:39 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex tanks 626.18 pts to 59,358.52 in opening session; Nifty tumbles 180.75 pts to 17,676.50.

(PTI)

On Thursday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had fallen for the second consecutive session and ended nearly 2 per cent lower led by a cross-sector selloff amid the expiry of October-series futures and options (F&O) contracts.

Weakness in other Asian indices too weighed on market sentiments, analysts said.

The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 1,158.63 points (1.89 per cent) to settle below the 60,000 level mark at 59,984.70. The broader Nifty 50 fell 353.70 points (1.94 per cent) to end at 17,857.25.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd