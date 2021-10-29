Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 600 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,700-mark weighed by banks and financial stocks

MARKET QUOTE | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services on Friday's morning view on market

"With the Nifty moving below the 20 Day Moving Average, the market has turned distinctly weak. The major drag on the market now is the sustained FII selling which touched Rs 3,818 cr yesterday. This comes after foreign brokerages like Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS downgrading India on excessive valuations. When smart money selling turns aggressive, retail exuberance would be overwhelmed. This is happening now. Investors need not rush in to buy now; the 'buy on dips' strategy, which worked well since April last year, may not work when FIIs are selling massively. So investors may wait and watch the trend before taking decisions. However, switching from expensive stocks in the broader market to high quality large-cap growth stocks may be a good idea.

Government asking IRCTC to share 50% convenience fee with the Railway Ministry is yet another instance which should warn investors of undue optimism while investing in PSU stocks. Enhancing shareholder return is not the objective of PSUs. So investors have to be careful while chasing PSU stocks, even if they are cheap"