Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 600 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 17,700-mark weighed by banks and financial stocks

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 1 per cent lower on Friday led by a fall in the banking and financial stocks amid weakness in the global market.
The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 626.18 points to 59,358.52 in early deals while the Nifty 50 tumbled 180.75 points to 17,676.50.
On the Sensex, Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC twins – HDFC and HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the top losers in the early trade. On the other hand, ITC, Tata Steel, TCS and Titan Company were among the gainers.
"With the Nifty moving below the 20 Day Moving Average, the market has turned distinctly weak. The major drag on the market now is the sustained FII selling which touched Rs 3,818 cr yesterday. This comes after foreign brokerages like Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS downgrading India on excessive valuations. When smart money selling turns aggressive, retail exuberance would be overwhelmed. This is happening now. Investors need not rush in to buy now; the 'buy on dips' strategy, which worked well since April last year, may not work when FIIs are selling massively. So investors may wait and watch the trend before taking decisions. However, switching from expensive stocks in the broader market to high quality large-cap growth stocks may be a good idea.
Government asking IRCTC to share 50% convenience fee with the Railway Ministry is yet another instance which should warn investors of undue optimism while investing in PSU stocks. Enhancing shareholder return is not the objective of PSUs. So investors have to be careful while chasing PSU stocks, even if they are cheap"
The government Friday extended the tenure of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das for three years till December 2024. The re-appointment will be effective from December 10 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read an official statement. Click here to read
Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday, as Amazon and Apple quarterly earnings bucked a recent strong trend and growth and inflation fears continued to weigh. Investors, particularly in bond and currency markets, are also worried about varied responses by central banks worldwide to rising inflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% in early trading and was on track for a weekly loss of 1.3%, snapping three weeks of gains. Japan's Nikkei reversed early losses to trade flat.
Asian shares were weighed by a fall in Nasdaq futures, which lost 0.73% as Apple Inc and Amazon Inc posted results after the close that missed expectations. S&P 500 futures lost 0.4%.
