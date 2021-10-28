Market Live Updates: Sensex down 300 points in early trade, Nifty below 18,200-mark; ICICI Bank, HDFC, Infosys slip

Global market update

Global stocks eased from record peaks as a stark reminder of supply chain snags in corporate earnings reports stalled their rally, while investors also looked to whether central banks may consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought.

MSCI's gauge of world stocks, ACWI, dipped 0.05% in early Thursday trade, with Japan's Nikkei leading the loss with fall of 1.1%.

Mainland Chinese shares slipped 0.2% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down 0.1%.

On Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.51% from all-time high hit on Tuesday though the Nasdaq ended little changed, thanks to strong earnings from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet.

