Market Live Updates: Sensex down 300 points in early trade, Nifty below 18,200-mark; ICICI Bank, HDFC, Infosys slip

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened and slipped around 0.5 per cent lower early on Thursday weighed by weakness in index heavyweights ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Infosys amid weak cues from global markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 306.32 points (0.50 per cent) to 60,837.01 in early deals, while the Nifty 50 fell 89.50 points (0.49 per cent) to 18,121.45.
On the BSE benchmark, ICICI Bank was the top loser in early trade, slipping around 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC and Titan. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.
(with inputs from agencies)
Global stocks eased from record peaks as a stark reminder of supply chain snags in corporate earnings reports stalled their rally, while investors also looked to whether central banks may consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought.
MSCI's gauge of world stocks, ACWI, dipped 0.05% in early Thursday trade, with Japan's Nikkei leading the loss with fall of 1.1%.
Mainland Chinese shares slipped 0.2% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down 0.1%.
On Wall Street overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.51% from all-time high hit on Tuesday though the Nasdaq ended little changed, thanks to strong earnings from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet.
(Reuters)
The initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, will open for subscription on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at a price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. The offer will be available till Monday, November 1, 2021.
Through the offer, FSN E-Commerce Ventures aims to raise Rs 5,352 crore. The Nykaa IPO comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders. Click here to read
Sensex drops 258.56 pts to 60,884.77 in opening session; Nifty declines 72.20 pts to 18,138.75.
(PTI)