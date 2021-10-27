Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 100 points in early trade, Nifty near 18,300-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Wednesday with the S&P BSE Sensex rising over 100 points in early trade tracking gains in heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.

The Sensex was up 106.71 points (0.17 per cent) at 61,456.97 in the early trade while the Nifty 50 rose 26.70 points (0.15 per cent) to 18,295.10.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the early trade rising nearly 6 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). On the other hand, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the top laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)