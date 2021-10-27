Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 100 points in early trade, Nifty near 18,300-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Wednesday with the S&P BSE Sensex rising over 100 points in early trade tracking gains in heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.
The Sensex was up 106.71 points (0.17 per cent) at 61,456.97 in the early trade while the Nifty 50 rose 26.70 points (0.15 per cent) to 18,295.10.
Asian Paints was the top gainer in the early trade rising nearly 6 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). On the other hand, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the top laggards.
Tech shares slipped and short-term Treasury yields jumped on Tuesday as investors expect inflation to prompt interest rate hikes, with a hotter-than-forecast reading in Australia the latest sign of prices pressuring central bankers to act.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5% - although it remains on course for its best month of the year - led by tech shares falling in Hong Kong. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%.
Strong earnings had earlier propelled Wall Street indexes to fresh records and U.S. stock futures were flat in early trade.
Sensex inches 13.11 pts higher to 61,363.37 in opening session; Nifty up 1.70 pts to 18,270.10.
