scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty above 18,150-mark led by Tech Mahindra

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 26, 2021 9:53:19 am
BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 202.27 points to 61,169.32 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 55.60 points to 18,181.

Gains in the early trade were being led by Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and State Bank of India (SBI). On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:53 (IST)26 Oct 2021
Global market update

Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday, as upbeat Wall Street earnings lifted the broader economic outlook though fresh worries about China's property sector hit Hong Kong and mainland markets.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.14% on Tuesday, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2% at 0133GMT. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.23%.

Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened higher but fell into negative territory, weighed by property stocks.

(Reuters)

09:43 (IST)26 Oct 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex jumps 202.27 pts to 61,169.32 in opening session; Nifty rises 55.60 pts to 18,181.

(PTI)

On Monday, the topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had snapped out of their four-session losing streak by ending marginally higher.

After a volatile session, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 145.43 points (0.24 per cent) higher at 60,967.05 while the Nifty 50 inched 10.50 points (0.06 per cent) to settle at 18,125.40.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd