Market Live Updates: Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty above 18,150-mark led by Tech Mahindra

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 202.27 points to 61,169.32 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 55.60 points to 18,181.
Gains in the early trade were being led by Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and State Bank of India (SBI). On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were among the laggards.
Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday, as upbeat Wall Street earnings lifted the broader economic outlook though fresh worries about China's property sector hit Hong Kong and mainland markets.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.14% on Tuesday, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2% at 0133GMT. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.23%.
Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened higher but fell into negative territory, weighed by property stocks.
