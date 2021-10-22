scorecardresearch
Friday, October 22, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex up 450 points, Nifty tests 18,300-mark; HDFC twins lead

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 22, 2021 10:08:54 am
bse, bse sensexBSE (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading over 0.5 per cent higher in the early morning trade on Friday led by gains in the shares of HDFC twins – comprising of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and HDFC Bank.

At 9:43 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 61,374.10, up 450.60 points (0.74 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 121.50 points (0.67 per cent) at 18,299.60.

Gains on the Sensex in the early morning deals were being led by HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Titan Company.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:08 (IST)22 Oct 2021
PM Modi addressing the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation a day after India completed the landmark of 100 crore vaccine doses. Click here to follow LIVE updates

09:56 (IST)22 Oct 2021
Global market update

Tech stocks climbed in Asia on Friday, following U.S. peers higher, while Chinese property stocks rallied following a surprise interest payment by debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group.

Meanwhile cyclical stocks dragged amid worries that central bankers will need to tighten monetary policy into slowing growth in order to tackle persistent inflation.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7% led by technology shares, while energy shares were the biggest drag. The broader Topix added 0.3%, with a 0.6% jump in the Topix growth index handily outpacing a 0.1% advance for the value index.

Chinese blue chips gained 0.3%, with the CSI300 Real Estate Index rising 2.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.4%, as an index tracking Hong Kong-listed mainland developers rallied 4.3%.Australia's benchmark index slipped 0.2% as commodity-linked shares fell.

(Reuters)

09:53 (IST)22 Oct 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex rises 209.12 pts to 61,132.62 in opening session; Nifty advances 59.85 pts to 18,237.95.

(PTI)

Thursday, the frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their losing spree and ended lower for the third straight session weighed by market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) and information technology (IT) stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 336.46 points (0.55 per cent) to end below the 61,000-mark at 60,923.50 while the Nifty 50 declined 88.50 points (0.48 per cent) to settle at 18,178.10.

