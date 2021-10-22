Market Live Updates: Sensex up 450 points, Nifty tests 18,300-mark; HDFC twins lead

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading over 0.5 per cent higher in the early morning trade on Friday led by gains in the shares of HDFC twins – comprising of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and HDFC Bank.
At 9:43 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 61,374.10, up 450.60 points (0.74 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 121.50 points (0.67 per cent) at 18,299.60.
Gains on the Sensex in the early morning deals were being led by HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Titan Company.
Tech stocks climbed in Asia on Friday, following U.S. peers higher, while Chinese property stocks rallied following a surprise interest payment by debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group.
Meanwhile cyclical stocks dragged amid worries that central bankers will need to tighten monetary policy into slowing growth in order to tackle persistent inflation.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7% led by technology shares, while energy shares were the biggest drag. The broader Topix added 0.3%, with a 0.6% jump in the Topix growth index handily outpacing a 0.1% advance for the value index.
Chinese blue chips gained 0.3%, with the CSI300 Real Estate Index rising 2.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.4%, as an index tracking Hong Kong-listed mainland developers rallied 4.3%.Australia's benchmark index slipped 0.2% as commodity-linked shares fell.
Sensex rises 209.12 pts to 61,132.62 in opening session; Nifty advances 59.85 pts to 18,237.95.
