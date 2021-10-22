Market Live Updates: Sensex up 450 points, Nifty tests 18,300-mark; HDFC twins lead

Global market update

Tech stocks climbed in Asia on Friday, following U.S. peers higher, while Chinese property stocks rallied following a surprise interest payment by debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group.

Meanwhile cyclical stocks dragged amid worries that central bankers will need to tighten monetary policy into slowing growth in order to tackle persistent inflation.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7% led by technology shares, while energy shares were the biggest drag. The broader Topix added 0.3%, with a 0.6% jump in the Topix growth index handily outpacing a 0.1% advance for the value index.

Chinese blue chips gained 0.3%, with the CSI300 Real Estate Index rising 2.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.4%, as an index tracking Hong Kong-listed mainland developers rallied 4.3%.Australia's benchmark index slipped 0.2% as commodity-linked shares fell.

(Reuters)