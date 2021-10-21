scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty over 18,350-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 21, 2021 9:54:12 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Thursday amid mixed cues from their global peers.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 265.84 points to 61,525.80 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 93.45 points to 18,360.05.

Among the gainers in the early trade on Sensex were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid Corporation of India, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were among the top laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:46 (IST)21 Oct 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex jumps 265.84 pts to 61,525.80 in opening session; Nifty rises 93.45 pts to 18,360.05.

(PTI)

On Wednesday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had fallen for the second consecutive day amid a selloff across sectors.

The S&P BSE Sensex cracked 456.09 points (0.74 per cent) to end at 61,259.96 while the Nifty 50 declined 152.20 points (0.83 per cent) to settle at 18,266.60.

