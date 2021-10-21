Market Live Updates: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty over 18,350-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Thursday amid mixed cues from their global peers.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 265.84 points to 61,525.80 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 rose 93.45 points to 18,360.05.

Among the gainers in the early trade on Sensex were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid Corporation of India, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were among the top laggards.

