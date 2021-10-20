scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 100 points, Nifty above 18,400-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 20, 2021 10:34:58 am
bse, bse sensex, bombay stock exchangeBombay stock exchange in Dalal street. (File express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading in a narrow range in the early trade on Wednesday.

At 9:42 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 61,611.57, down 104.48 points (0.17 per cent), while the Nifty 50 was at 18,413.05, down 5.7 points (0.03 per cent).

Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, SBI, HCL Technologies, HUL and Asian Paints were among the top gainers in the early trade while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, TCS and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

 

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:34 (IST)20 Oct 2021
Investing forex reserves in equities can fetch higher returns: RBI report

Investment of India’s rising foreign exchange reserves in equity funds, especially index funds, can fetch higher returns as interest rates which have been on a declining trajectory over the last four decades in advanced economies, have touched their historic lows, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report has said.

“Investment in equities is considered to be risky, especially for a central bank, which is responsible for safeguarding the reserves. However, investment of a small portion of the reserves in an index fund has the potential to augment the return of the portfolio,” said an RBI report on ‘The low yield environment and Forex Reserves management’. Total forex reserves were $ 639.51 billion as on October 8, 2021. Investment in S&P 500 across various business cycles and financial booms and busts reveal that the CAGR return in 5 years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, 25 years and 30 years would have been 13.3 per cent, 11.1 per cent, 7.3 per cent, 5.4 per cent, 7.4 per cent and 8.5 per cent, respectively, it said. Click here to read

10:06 (IST)20 Oct 2021
Global market update

Asian shares advanced and U.S. long-dated bond yields edged up to a five-month high on Wednesday on rising optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings while the yen slipped to a four-year low on the dollar.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3%, led by 0.9% gains in Australia.

In New York, the benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.74% to finish just 0.4% below its early September record close while the CBOE market volatility index fell 0.6 point after earlier hitting 15.57, its lowest level since mid-August.

(Reuters)

09:51 (IST)20 Oct 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex slips 25.05 pts to 61,691 in opening session; Nifty inches 13.95 pts lower at 18,404.80.

(PTI)

On Tuesday, the topline equity indices snapped out of their seven-day winning streak and ended marginally lower after hitting fresh all-time highs in the intraday trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 49.54 points (0.08 per cent) to end at 61,716.05 while the Nifty 50 cracked 58.30 points (0.32 per cent) to settle at 18,418.75.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd