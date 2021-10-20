Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 100 points, Nifty above 18,400-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading in a narrow range in the early trade on Wednesday.
At 9:42 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 61,611.57, down 104.48 points (0.17 per cent), while the Nifty 50 was at 18,413.05, down 5.7 points (0.03 per cent).
Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, SBI, HCL Technologies, HUL and Asian Paints were among the top gainers in the early trade while IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, TCS and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.
(with inputs from agencies)
Investment of India’s rising foreign exchange reserves in equity funds, especially index funds, can fetch higher returns as interest rates which have been on a declining trajectory over the last four decades in advanced economies, have touched their historic lows, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report has said.
“Investment in equities is considered to be risky, especially for a central bank, which is responsible for safeguarding the reserves. However, investment of a small portion of the reserves in an index fund has the potential to augment the return of the portfolio,” said an RBI report on ‘The low yield environment and Forex Reserves management’. Total forex reserves were $ 639.51 billion as on October 8, 2021. Investment in S&P 500 across various business cycles and financial booms and busts reveal that the CAGR return in 5 years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, 25 years and 30 years would have been 13.3 per cent, 11.1 per cent, 7.3 per cent, 5.4 per cent, 7.4 per cent and 8.5 per cent, respectively, it said. Click here to read
Asian shares advanced and U.S. long-dated bond yields edged up to a five-month high on Wednesday on rising optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings while the yen slipped to a four-year low on the dollar.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3%, led by 0.9% gains in Australia.
In New York, the benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.74% to finish just 0.4% below its early September record close while the CBOE market volatility index fell 0.6 point after earlier hitting 15.57, its lowest level since mid-August.
(Reuters)
Sensex slips 25.05 pts to 61,691 in opening session; Nifty inches 13.95 pts lower at 18,404.80.
(PTI)