Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 100 points, Nifty above 18,400-mark

Investing forex reserves in equities can fetch higher returns: RBI report

Investment of India’s rising foreign exchange reserves in equity funds, especially index funds, can fetch higher returns as interest rates which have been on a declining trajectory over the last four decades in advanced economies, have touched their historic lows, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report has said.

“Investment in equities is considered to be risky, especially for a central bank, which is responsible for safeguarding the reserves. However, investment of a small portion of the reserves in an index fund has the potential to augment the return of the portfolio,” said an RBI report on ‘The low yield environment and Forex Reserves management’. Total forex reserves were $ 639.51 billion as on October 8, 2021. Investment in S&P 500 across various business cycles and financial booms and busts reveal that the CAGR return in 5 years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, 25 years and 30 years would have been 13.3 per cent, 11.1 per cent, 7.3 per cent, 5.4 per cent, 7.4 per cent and 8.5 per cent, respectively, it said. Click here to read