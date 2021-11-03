Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 250 points, Nifty above 17,900-mark; IT stocks, Bharti Airtel gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday led by gains in information technology (IT) stocks and telecom major Bharti Airtel following its September quarter (Q2) results, as investors eyed quarterly results from State Bank of India (SBI) due later in the day.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 282.15 points to 60,311.21 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 climbed 84.20 points to 17,973.15.
On the Sensex pack, gains in the early trade were being led by Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Titan Company, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) were among the laggards.
"As we bid goodbye to Samvat 2077 and welcome Samvat 2078 we should expect only moderate returns for the coming year. But, as always, particular sectors and stocks will outperform and the challenge would be to identify those potential winners.
Banking, an underperformer during Samvat 2077, is a potential outperformer candidate. With economic growth picking up, credit growth also is improving smartly. This augurs well for the banking sector. Top private sector banking names, a few top PSU banks and the leading NBFCs are well placed to deliver market beating returns.
The reality and metal stories appear to be multi-year upcycle stories, and therefore, might remain resilient during Samvat 2078. Construction-related stocks are likely to do well gaining from the low-interest tailwind.
Segments in autos, particularly those linked to the EV space, are likely to do well.
Small-caps may outperform, but this is a minefield and, therefore,investors may, ideally, exploit the opportunities in this segment by systematically investing through mutual funds"
Global shares hovered at record highs while currency markets and U.S. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday, as investors looked to the expected winding down of pandemic-era monetary stimulus in the world's largest economy.
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce the tapering of its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase programme in its policy statement at 1800 GMT.
Ahead of the much anticipated meeting, Asian shares failed to follow a strong lead from Wall Street.
Markets are almost certain the Fed will taper but are looking to see if policymakers will give any hints about the possibility of interest rate hikes next year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.33% in early trading on Thursday. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.
The Australian benchmark share index was the biggest gainer, rising 1.3%. But those gains were outweighed by falls in Hong Kong's Hang Seng off 1%, and South Korea's KOSPI down 1.2%, even as local fintech Kakao Pay Corp saw its shares double in value from their initial public offering price on their trading debut. Chinese shares were steady after data showed service sector activity expanded in October.
