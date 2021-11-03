Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 250 points, Nifty above 17,900-mark; IT stocks, Bharti Airtel gain

MARKET QUOTE | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

"As we bid goodbye to Samvat 2077 and welcome Samvat 2078 we should expect only moderate returns for the coming year. But, as always, particular sectors and stocks will outperform and the challenge would be to identify those potential winners.

Banking, an underperformer during Samvat 2077, is a potential outperformer candidate. With economic growth picking up, credit growth also is improving smartly. This augurs well for the banking sector. Top private sector banking names, a few top PSU banks and the leading NBFCs are well placed to deliver market beating returns.

The reality and metal stories appear to be multi-year upcycle stories, and therefore, might remain resilient during Samvat 2078. Construction-related stocks are likely to do well gaining from the low-interest tailwind.

Segments in autos, particularly those linked to the EV space, are likely to do well.

Small-caps may outperform, but this is a minefield and, therefore,investors may, ideally, exploit the opportunities in this segment by systematically investing through mutual funds"