Market Live Updates: Sensex slips over 200 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 18,000-mark; banks, metals dip

Share/Stock Live Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened lower on Thursday dragged by banks and information technology (IT) stocks, while investor sentiment also slipped on weak global cues stemming from worries over rising inflation.
The S&P BSE Sensex slumped 226.36 points to 60,126.46 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 62.95 points to 17,954.25.
Tech Mahindra, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were among the top laggards in early trade, while Tata Steel, Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Maruti Suzuki India were among the gainers.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday raised serious concern over the rapid growth of cryptocurrency business in India. The central bank has serious concerns around cryptocurrencies and feels these private virtual currencies can undermine macroeconomic and financial stability, Das said.
The RBI has given a detailed presentation to the government in this regard, which is getting worked upon, he said at an event organised by Business Standard. Click here to read
Inflation fears pressured Asian stocks and buoyed the dollar on Thursday after data overnight showed U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month, boosting the case for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.85%, led by a 1.19% slide in Australia's benchmark.
Chinese blue chips slipped 0.09%. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend by rising 0.24%, supported by the yen's weakness against a resurgent dollar and as U.S. stock futures ticked up slightly.
Overnight though, the S&P 500 tumbled 0.82%, its worst day in more than a month. That marked the first back-to-back declines in a month, after the index closed at a record peak to start the week.
