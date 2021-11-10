Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 18,000-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened in the red on Wednesday amid weakness in the global markets.
Sensex tumbled 417.45 points to 60,016 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 122.10 points to 17,922.15.
HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), State Bank of India (SBI) were among the top losers in the early trade.
(with inputs from agencies)
Asian stock markets were becalmed on Wednesday as surges in oil and Chinese factory prices added to worries that a hot U.S. inflation reading could renew pressure on policymakers to lift interest rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Japan's Nikkei each dropped 0.2% in and Overnight on Wall Street a long rally paused, with the Nasdaq logging its first fall in a dozen sessions.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% in morning trade.
(Reuters)
(PTI)