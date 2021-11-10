scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 18,000-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 10, 2021 9:42:39 am
bse, bombay stock exchangeBombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Dalal Street (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened in the red on Wednesday amid weakness in the global markets.

Sensex tumbled 417.45 points to 60,016 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 declined 122.10 points to 17,922.15.

HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), State Bank of India (SBI) were among the top losers in the early trade.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:40 (IST)10 Nov 2021
Global market update

Asian stock markets were becalmed on Wednesday as surges in oil and Chinese factory prices added to worries that a hot U.S. inflation reading could renew pressure on policymakers to lift interest rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Japan's Nikkei each dropped 0.2% in and Overnight on Wall Street a long rally paused, with the Nasdaq logging its first fall in a dozen sessions.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% in morning trade.

(Reuters)

09:37 (IST)10 Nov 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex tumbles 417.45 pts to 60,016 in opening session; Nifty declines 122.10 pts to 17,922.15.

(PTI)

On Tuesday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended marginally lower weighed by HDFC twins – comprising of HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 112.16 points (0.19 per cent) to end at 60,433.45 while the Nifty 50 fell 24.30 points (0.13 per cent) to settle at 18,044.25.

