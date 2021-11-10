Market Live Updates: Sensex slips 400 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 18,000-mark

Global market update

Asian stock markets were becalmed on Wednesday as surges in oil and Chinese factory prices added to worries that a hot U.S. inflation reading could renew pressure on policymakers to lift interest rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Japan's Nikkei each dropped 0.2% in and Overnight on Wall Street a long rally paused, with the Nasdaq logging its first fall in a dozen sessions.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% in morning trade.

(Reuters)