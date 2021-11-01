scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 01, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs 500 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,800-mark

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 1, 2021 9:56:49 am
BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose on Monday after declining for three consecutive sessions aided by gains in information technology (IT) and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 506.20 points to 59,813.13 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 158.40 points to 17,830.05.

Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers on the BSE benchmark in the early trade while Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were amongst the top losers.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:56 (IST)01 Nov 2021
Global market update

Stocks edged higher on Monday, led by a post-election jump in Japan's Nikkei, though bonds wobbled and the dollar firmed as traders braced for central bank meetings in Britain, Australia and the United States to define the rates policy outlook.

Japan's Nikkei rose 2.3% to a one-month high after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party did better than expected at Sunday's election, with exit polls showing the party easily retaining a majority.

Trade elsewhere was more muted, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up marginally. Weekend data showing a sharper-than-expected contraction of Chinese factory activity weighed on the mood. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%.

(Reuters)

09:50 (IST)01 Nov 2021
Equity market at open

Sensex jumps 506.20 pts to 59,813.13 in opening session; Nifty surges 158.40 pts to 17,830.05.

(PTI)

On Friday, the frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had corrected for the third successive day, declining over 1 per cent led by a decline in the banking, financial and information technology (IT) stocks amid weakness in the global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 677.77 points (1.13 per cent) to end at 59,306.93 while the Nifty 50 tumbled 185.60 points (1.04 per cent) to settle at 17,671.65.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd