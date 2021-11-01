Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs 500 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,800-mark

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose on Monday after declining for three consecutive sessions aided by gains in information technology (IT) and metal stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 506.20 points to 59,813.13 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 158.40 points to 17,830.05.
Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers on the BSE benchmark in the early trade while Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were amongst the top losers.
(with inputs from agencies)
Stocks edged higher on Monday, led by a post-election jump in Japan's Nikkei, though bonds wobbled and the dollar firmed as traders braced for central bank meetings in Britain, Australia and the United States to define the rates policy outlook.
Japan's Nikkei rose 2.3% to a one-month high after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party did better than expected at Sunday's election, with exit polls showing the party easily retaining a majority.
Trade elsewhere was more muted, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up marginally. Weekend data showing a sharper-than-expected contraction of Chinese factory activity weighed on the mood. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%.
(Reuters)
(PTI)