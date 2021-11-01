Market Live Updates: Sensex climbs 500 points in early trade, Nifty above 17,800-mark

Global market update

Stocks edged higher on Monday, led by a post-election jump in Japan's Nikkei, though bonds wobbled and the dollar firmed as traders braced for central bank meetings in Britain, Australia and the United States to define the rates policy outlook.

Japan's Nikkei rose 2.3% to a one-month high after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party did better than expected at Sunday's election, with exit polls showing the party easily retaining a majority.

Trade elsewhere was more muted, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up marginally. Weekend data showing a sharper-than-expected contraction of Chinese factory activity weighed on the mood. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%.

