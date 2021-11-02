Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade, Nifty reclaims 18,000-mark; Auto stocks gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged higher on Tuesday aided by gains in automobile stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 228.13 points to 60,366.59 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 advanced 73.50 points to reclaim the 18,000 level mark at 18,003.15.
On the Sensex, Maruti Suzuki India was the top leader in early deals climbing over 2.5 per cent followed by NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Titan Company and Bajaj Finserv.
Among sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Auto index was trading over 1 per cent higher driven by Tube Investments of India, Balkrishna Industries and Maruti. The Nifty Realty index too was up over 1 per cent led by Indiabulls Real Estate and The Phoenix Mills.
Petrol prices touched fresh record highs after it was hiked for the seventh consecutive day across the country on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. However, diesel prices remained unchanged. In the national capital, petrol was risen by 35 paise a litre.
Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at Rs 110.04 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 98.42. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 115.85 while diesel costs Rs 106.62, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. Click here to find out fuel prices in your city
The initial public offering (IPO) of Sigachi Industries, manufacturer of cellulose-based excipient, opened for subscription earlier today. So far, the issue was subscribed 9.52 times by the end of the first day of bidding on Monday.
It received total bids for 5,12,75,610 shares across both the stock exchanges against 53,86,500 shares on offer, data from National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. Click here to read
Asian shares were mixed on Tuesday and currencies held tight ranges as nervous investors awaited several key central bank meetings that could set the tone for risk appetite heading into next year.
MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered early losses to be 0.8% higher at 0128 GMT, with Japan's Nikkei edging 0.2% lower and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 down 0.6%.
