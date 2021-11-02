Market Live Updates: Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade, Nifty reclaims 18,000-mark; Auto stocks gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged higher on Tuesday aided by gains in automobile stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 228.13 points to 60,366.59 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 advanced 73.50 points to reclaim the 18,000 level mark at 18,003.15.

On the Sensex, Maruti Suzuki India was the top leader in early deals climbing over 2.5 per cent followed by NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Titan Company and Bajaj Finserv.

Among sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Auto index was trading over 1 per cent higher driven by Tube Investments of India, Balkrishna Industries and Maruti. The Nifty Realty index too was up over 1 per cent led by Indiabulls Real Estate and The Phoenix Mills.

(with inputs from agencies)