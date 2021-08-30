Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500 points, Nifty breaches 16,850-mark

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their opening gains and hit fresh record highs during the morning trade on Monday.
The S&P BSE Sensex surged 576.94 points (1.03 per cent) to hit a fresh lifetime high of 56,701.66 in morning deals while the Nifty 50 jumped 167.75 points (1.00 per cent) to breach the 16,800-mark and touch a lifetime high of 16,872.95. Both the indices had opened at fresh record highs earlier in the day.
The gains in the BSE benchmark during the morning session of trade were being led by Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and HCL Technologies were trading slightly lower.
(with inputs from agencies)
The Indian rupee appreciated 31 paise to 73.38 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.46 against the dollar, then surged higher to 73.38, up 31 paise over its previous close.
(PTI)
Asian shares perked up and the dollar fell to two-week lows on Monday after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone at the central bank's long-awaited symposium, although investors remained cautious about prospects in China.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.45%, and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.28%. Chinese blue chips bucked the broader Asian trend, falling 0.20% and the Hong Kong benchmark fluctuated either side of flat. The larger gains were in smaller markets with Taiwan up 0.54% and Singapore 0.77% higher.
US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were barely moved, up 0.02%.
(Reuters)
Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty Metal index was trading over 2 per cent higher, while the Nifty Auto was up over 1.5 per cent.
On the 30-share BSE benchmark, gains were being led by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).
Sensex rallies 336.22 pts to fresh lifetime high of 56,460.94 in opening session; Nifty jumps 100.95 pts to 16,806.15.
(PTI)