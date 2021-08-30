Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500 points, Nifty breaches 16,850-mark

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their opening gains and hit fresh record highs during the morning trade on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 576.94 points (1.03 per cent) to hit a fresh lifetime high of 56,701.66 in morning deals while the Nifty 50 jumped 167.75 points (1.00 per cent) to breach the 16,800-mark and touch a lifetime high of 16,872.95. Both the indices had opened at fresh record highs earlier in the day.

The gains in the BSE benchmark during the morning session of trade were being led by Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and HCL Technologies were trading slightly lower.

(with inputs from agencies)