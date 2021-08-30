scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 30, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500 points, Nifty breaches 16,850-mark

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 30, 2021 10:44:25 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their opening gains and hit fresh record highs during the morning trade on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 576.94 points (1.03 per cent) to hit a fresh lifetime high of 56,701.66 in morning deals while the Nifty 50 jumped 167.75 points (1.00 per cent) to breach the 16,800-mark and touch a lifetime high of 16,872.95. Both the indices had opened at fresh record highs earlier in the day.

The gains in the BSE benchmark during the morning session of trade were being led by Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India and HCL Technologies were trading slightly lower.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:41 (IST)30 Aug 2021
Rupee surges 31 paise to 73.38 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee appreciated 31 paise to 73.38 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.46 against the dollar, then surged higher to 73.38, up 31 paise over its previous close.

(PTI)

10:14 (IST)30 Aug 2021
Asian shares rise on dovish Fed prospects but China caps gains

Asian shares perked up and the dollar fell to two-week lows on Monday after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone at the central bank's long-awaited symposium, although investors remained cautious about prospects in China.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.45%, and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.28%. Chinese blue chips bucked the broader Asian trend, falling 0.20% and the Hong Kong benchmark fluctuated either side of flat. The larger gains were in smaller markets with Taiwan up 0.54% and Singapore 0.77% higher.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were barely moved, up 0.02%.

(Reuters)

09:57 (IST)30 Aug 2021
NSE sectoral indices in early trade

Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty Metal index was trading over 2 per cent higher, while the Nifty Auto was up over 1.5 per cent.

Source: NSE
09:52 (IST)30 Aug 2021
BSE Sensex: Gainers and losers in early trade

On the 30-share BSE benchmark, gains were being led by Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Source: BSE
09:46 (IST)30 Aug 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex rallies 336.22 pts to fresh lifetime high of 56,460.94 in opening session; Nifty jumps 100.95 pts to 16,806.15.

(PTI)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had ended over a quarter per cent higher on Friday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech due later in the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended above the 56,000-mark for the first time at 56,124.72, up 175.62 points (0.31 per cent), while the Nifty 50 settled at 16,705.20, up 68.30 points (0.41 per cent).

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X