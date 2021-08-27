scorecardresearch
Friday, August 27, 2021
Market LIVE updates: Sensex slips 100 points in opening deals, Nifty near 16,600-mark

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 27, 2021 9:52:35 am
bse, bombay stock exchangeBombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Dalal Street (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Share/Stock Market LIVE updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a negative note on Friday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech due later in the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 96.18 points to 55,852.92 in opening deals, while the Nifty 50 declined 23.70 pointts to 16,613.20.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:51 (IST)27 Aug 2021
Global market check

Asian stock markets were mixed Friday as investors awaited more guidance on the US Federal Reserve's easing plans. 

The moves in Asia follow a pullback on Wall Street after the deadly attacks on Afghan civilians and US troops at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 per cent to 27,651.51 while the Kospi in South Korea added 0.3 per cent to 3,139.00. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 0.6 per cent higher at 25,559.56. 

The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.4 per cent to 3,516.13. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1 per cent to 7,480.80. Benchmarks in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia rose while Singapore slipped. 

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later Friday. Any indicators when the bank will start scaling back on asset purchases will be watched.

(AP)

09:39 (IST)27 Aug 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex drops 96.18 pts to 55,852.92 in opening session; Nifty declines 23.70 pts to 16,613.20.

(PTI)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had ended flat for the second consecutive day on Thursday amid the expiry of August-series futures and options contracts.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 55,949.10, up 4.89 points (0.01 per cent), while the Nifty 50 settled at 16,636.90, up 2.25 points (0.01 per cent).

