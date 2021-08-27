Market LIVE updates: Sensex slips 100 points in opening deals, Nifty near 16,600-mark

Global market check

Asian stock markets were mixed Friday as investors awaited more guidance on the US Federal Reserve's easing plans.

The moves in Asia follow a pullback on Wall Street after the deadly attacks on Afghan civilians and US troops at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 per cent to 27,651.51 while the Kospi in South Korea added 0.3 per cent to 3,139.00. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 0.6 per cent higher at 25,559.56.

The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.4 per cent to 3,516.13. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1 per cent to 7,480.80. Benchmarks in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia rose while Singapore slipped.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later Friday. Any indicators when the bank will start scaling back on asset purchases will be watched.

(AP)