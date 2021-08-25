Market LIVE updates: Sensex climbs over 200 points to hit fresh high; Nifty nears 16,700-mark

Share/Stock Market LIVE updates: The S&P BSE Sensex rose over 200 points to hit a fresh intra-day high during the early trade on Wednesday, led by the gains in Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank.

After hitting a lifetime high of 56,188.49 in the early trade, the BSE benchmark was trading 211.23 points (0.38 per cent) higher at 56,170.21. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too climbed 67.75 points (0.41 per cent) to 16,692.35.

The gains in the Sensex were being led by Tata Steel, NTPC, L&T, HDFC, Nestle India, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

(with inputs from agencies)