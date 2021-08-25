Market LIVE updates: Sensex climbs over 200 points to hit fresh high; Nifty nears 16,700-mark

Share/Stock Market LIVE updates: The S&P BSE Sensex rose over 200 points to hit a fresh intra-day high during the early trade on Wednesday, led by the gains in Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank.
After hitting a lifetime high of 56,188.49 in the early trade, the BSE benchmark was trading 211.23 points (0.38 per cent) higher at 56,170.21. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too climbed 67.75 points (0.41 per cent) to 16,692.35.
The gains in the Sensex were being led by Tata Steel, NTPC, L&T, HDFC, Nestle India, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv.
(with inputs from agencies)
"Q1 FY22 sales growth for most pharma companies was driven by their India business. Overall sales of the companies we cover grew 11.6 per cent to Rs168.7 billion. India growth was much higher in Q1 (44.9 per cent), ahead of the industry’s ~37 per cent growth. Challenges in the US and the higher base in API largely offset the benefits of India sales. EBITDA slipped 2.5 per cent to Rs42.1 billion. The EBITDA margin shrank 364bps to 25 per cent from higher price erosion in the US, raw material price rises and normalised promotional expense. Adj. PAT declined 2.4 per cent to Rs27.8 billion."
Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty IT index was trading nearly 1 per cent higher, while the Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal indices were up over 0.5 per cent each.
On the 30-share BSE benchmark, gains were being led by Tata Consultancy Services, Nestle India, Infosys, ITC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance.
Sensex surges 133.50 pts to 56,092.48 in opening session; Nifty advances 42.90 pts to 16,667.50.
(PTI)