Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Market LIVE updates: Sensex climbs over 200 points to hit fresh high; Nifty nears 16,700-mark

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

Updated: August 25, 2021 10:36:12 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Market LIVE updates: The S&P BSE Sensex rose over 200 points to hit a fresh intra-day high during the early trade on Wednesday, led by the gains in Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank.

After hitting a lifetime high of 56,188.49 in the early trade, the BSE benchmark was trading 211.23 points (0.38 per cent) higher at 56,170.21. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too climbed 67.75 points (0.41 per cent) to 16,692.35.

The gains in the Sensex were being led by Tata Steel, NTPC, L&T, HDFC, Nestle India, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:36 (IST)25 Aug 2021
Anand Rathi Research on Q1 FY22 Pharma Results

"Q1 FY22 sales growth for most pharma companies was driven by their India business. Overall sales of the companies we cover grew 11.6 per cent to Rs168.7 billion. India growth was much higher in Q1 (44.9 per cent), ahead of the industry’s ~37 per cent growth. Challenges in the US and the higher base in API largely offset the benefits of India sales. EBITDA slipped 2.5 per cent to Rs42.1 billion. The EBITDA margin shrank 364bps to 25 per cent from higher price erosion in the US, raw material price rises and normalised promotional expense. Adj. PAT declined 2.4 per cent to Rs27.8 billion."

10:08 (IST)25 Aug 2021
NSE sectoral indices in early trade

Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty IT index was trading nearly 1 per cent higher, while the Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal indices were up over 0.5 per cent each.

Source: NSE
10:04 (IST)25 Aug 2021
BSE Sensex: Gainers and losers in early trade

On the 30-share BSE benchmark, gains were being led by Tata Consultancy Services, Nestle India, Infosys, ITC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance.

Source: BSE
09:55 (IST)25 Aug 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex surges 133.50 pts to 56,092.48 in opening session; Nifty advances 42.90 pts to 16,667.50.

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended around 0.75 per cent higher on Tuesday led by gains in metals, banking and financial stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 403.19 points (0.73 per cent) to end at 55,958.98 while the Nifty 50 settled at 16,624.60, up 128.15 points (0.78 per cent).

