Market LIVE updates: Sensex up over 100 points in early trade, Nifty over 16,500-mark

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 102.52 pointts to 55,658.31 in opening bell while the Nifty 50 advanced 37.35 points to 16,533.80.
Live Blog
Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty Metal index has risen over 2 per cent, while the Nifty Bank index is up nearly 0.3 per cent.
On the 30-share BSE benchmark, gains were being led by Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Powergrid.
