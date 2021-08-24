Market LIVE updates: Sensex up over 100 points in early trade, Nifty over 16,500-mark

On Monday, equity benchmark Sensex ended 226 points higher following gains in index heavyweights TCS, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

After rallying over 450 points during the day, the 30-share index pared some gains to end 226.47 points (0.41 per cent) higher at 55,555.79. Similarly, the broader Nifty advanced 45.95 points (0.28 per cent) to 16,496.45.