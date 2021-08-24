scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Market LIVE updates: Sensex up over 100 points in early trade, Nifty over 16,500-mark

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 24, 2021 9:59:37 am
indian stock market, indian share market, bse sensex, nse nifty 50, stock market news update, business news india, indian express business newsShare Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 102.52 pointts to 55,658.31 in opening bell while the Nifty 50 advanced 37.35 points to 16,533.80.

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:54 (IST)24 Aug 2021
NSE sectoral indices in early trade

Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty Metal index has risen over 2 per cent, while the Nifty Bank index is up nearly 0.3 per cent.

Source: NSE
09:49 (IST)24 Aug 2021
BSE Sensex: Gainers and losers in early trade

On the 30-share BSE benchmark, gains were being led by Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Powergrid.

Source: BSE
09:40 (IST)24 Aug 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex rises 102.52 pts to 55,658.31 in opening session; Nifty advances 37.35 pts to 16,533.80.

(PTI)

On Monday, equity benchmark Sensex ended 226 points higher following gains in index heavyweights TCS, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

After rallying over 450 points during the day, the 30-share index pared some gains to end 226.47 points (0.41 per cent) higher at 55,555.79. Similarly, the broader Nifty advanced 45.95 points (0.28 per cent) to 16,496.45.

