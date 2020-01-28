Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher; Auto stocks gain in early deals

Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE opened marginally higher on Tuesday despite weakness in the broader Asian market.

At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,203.13, up 48.01 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was up 8.10 points or 0.07 per cent at 12,127.10.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index was up 0.3 per cent in the early trade on Tuesday driven by Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland.

Going ahead, investors are likely track the latest updates regarding the spread and impact of the coronavirus – which has so far claimed over 100 lives in China. This apart, they will also look forward to the corporate earnings for the quarter ended December 2019 and other stock-specific action.

