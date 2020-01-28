Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher; Auto stocks gain in early deals

Share/Stock Market Today Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE opened marginally higher on Tuesday despite weakness in the broader Asian market.
At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 41,203.13, up 48.01 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was up 8.10 points or 0.07 per cent at 12,127.10.
Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index was up 0.3 per cent in the early trade on Tuesday driven by Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland.
Going ahead, investors are likely track the latest updates regarding the spread and impact of the coronavirus – which has so far claimed over 100 lives in China. This apart, they will also look forward to the corporate earnings for the quarter ended December 2019 and other stock-specific action.
(with inputs from agencies)
Highlights
Oil futures slipped on Tuesday, extending losses into a sixth session as the spread of a new virus in China and other countries raised concerns about a hit to economic growth and slower oil demand.
Brent crude was down 15 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $59.17 at around 0114 GMT, after touching a three-month low on Monday at $58.50. US West Texas Intermediate was down 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $53.02, after slipping to its lowest since early October in the previous session at $52.13.
(Reuters)
Asian stocks extended a global selloff on Tuesday as China took more drastic steps to combat a deadly new coronavirus, while bonds shone on expectations central banks would need to keep stimulus flowing to offset the likely economic drag.
As the death toll reached 106 in China, some health experts questioned whether Beijing can contain the virus which has spread to more than 10 countries, including France, Japan and the United States. No deaths have been reported outside of China so far.
China has already extended the Lunar New Year holiday to February 2 nationally, and to February 9 for Shanghai. On Tuesday, the country's largest steelmaking city in northern Hebei province, Tangshan, suspended all public transit in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
With Chinese markets shut investors were selling the offshore yuan and the Australian dollar as a proxy for risk. Oil was also under pressure as fears about the wider fallout from the virus mounted. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 1 per cent in early Asian trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei was 0.9 per cent down, Australian shares stumbled 1.4 per cent and South Korea's Kospi index skidded 3 per cent.
(Reuters)
On the 30-share BSE benchmark, gains were being led by HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki and SBI.
At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 71.17 points or 0.17 per cent at 41,226.29, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 12,136.85, up 17.85 points or 0.15 per cent.