Monday, October 25, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty open in the green, turn negative minutes later

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 25, 2021 9:50:37 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note however they gave up their gains and turned red within minutes of early trade on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 583.37 points (0.96 per cent) to 61,404.99 in the early deals while the Nifty 50 rose 126.50 points (0.70 per cent) to 18,241.40. However, they couldn’t hold on to the gains and slipped into red minutes later.

At 9:41 am, the Sensex was down 45.10 points (0.07 per cent) at 60,776.52 while the broader Nifty was down 42.20 points (0.23 per cent) at 18,072.70.

On the BSE benchmark, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top contibutors to the early fall while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:47 (IST)25 Oct 2021
Equity market at open

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 583.37 points (0.96 per cent) to 61,404.99 in the early deals while the Nifty 50 rose 126.50 points (0.70 per cent) to 18,241.40.

On Friday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their losing spree and ended lower for the fourth consecutive day weighed by IT major Infosys and FMCG major ITC.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 101.88 points (0.17 per cent) to end at 60,821.62 while the Nifty 50 fell 63.20 points (0.35 per cent) to settle at 18,114.90.

