Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty open in the green, turn negative minutes later

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note however they gave up their gains and turned red within minutes of early trade on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 583.37 points (0.96 per cent) to 61,404.99 in the early deals while the Nifty 50 rose 126.50 points (0.70 per cent) to 18,241.40. However, they couldn’t hold on to the gains and slipped into red minutes later.

At 9:41 am, the Sensex was down 45.10 points (0.07 per cent) at 60,776.52 while the broader Nifty was down 42.20 points (0.23 per cent) at 18,072.70.

On the BSE benchmark, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were the top contibutors to the early fall while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)