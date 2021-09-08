Market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty range-bound; broader indices outperform

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading in a narrow range during the morning trade on Wednesday amid lack of major cues from the global peers.

At 10:42 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3.94 points (0.01 per cent) at 58,275.54 while the Nifty 50 was down 3.50 points (0.02 per cent) at 17,358.60.

On the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers in the morning trade while Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Titan Company were among the laggards.

The broader market indices were however outperforming their benchmark peers. The S&P BSE MidCap index was trading at 24,573.47, up 204.64 points (0.84 per cent) while the S&P BSE SmallCap was at 27,561.18, up 211.15 points (0.77 per cent).

