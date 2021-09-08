scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty range-bound; broader indices outperform

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 8, 2021 10:59:36 am
sensex, sensex share price, s&p bse sensexBSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) at Dalal street. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading in a narrow range during the morning trade on Wednesday amid lack of major cues from the global peers.

At 10:42 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3.94 points (0.01 per cent) at 58,275.54 while the Nifty 50 was down 3.50 points (0.02 per cent) at 17,358.60.

On the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers in the morning trade while Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Titan Company were among the laggards.

The broader market indices were however outperforming their benchmark peers. The S&P BSE MidCap index was trading at 24,573.47, up 204.64 points (0.84 per cent) while the S&P BSE SmallCap was at 27,561.18, up 211.15 points (0.77 per cent).

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:59 (IST)08 Sep 2021
Rupee plunges 23 paise to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee plunged 23 paise to 73.65 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking a strong American currency and muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.48 against the dollar, then fell to 73.65, registering a decline of 23 paise from the last close.

(PTI)

10:18 (IST)08 Sep 2021
How to check Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 4.54 times over the 2.50 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from September 1-3, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 522-531 per share.

The company is expected to finalise the allotment today, September 8, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). Here is how you can check the status of your allotment

10:14 (IST)08 Sep 2021
How to check Ami Organics IPO allotment status

The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemicals maker Ami Organics was subscribed 64.54 times over the 65.42 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from September 1-3, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 603-610 per share.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Ami Organics IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment today, September 8, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). Here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared.

10:09 (IST)08 Sep 2021
Global market update

Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs on Wednesday, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the United States overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.13% having posted gains, if sometimes small, for 11 of the last 12 sessions.

Japan's Nikkei reversed early losses and was last 0.42% higher after revised gross domestic product growth figures beat expectations for the world's third-biggest economy.

Most other moves were muted in early trading. Australia slipped 0.32%, Chinese blue chips fell 0.04%, and the Hong Kong benchmark gained 0.12%.

(Reuters)

09:51 (IST)08 Sep 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex rises 64.51 pts to 58,343.99 in opening session; Nifty advances 13.45 pts to 17,375.55.

(PTI)

On Tuesday, the topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had ended on a flat note with marginal losses following profit booking at higher levels amid weak cues from European markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 17.43 points (0.03 per cent) to end at 58,279.48, while the Nifty 50 settled at 17,362.10, down 15.70 points (0.09 per cent). Both the indices had opened on a flat note earlier in the day and moved in a range throughout the day.

