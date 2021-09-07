Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; FMCG, metal stocks gain

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading in a narrow range during the early trade on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 79.69 points to 58,217.22 in opening trade while the Nifty 50 dipped 26.30 points to 17,351.50.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG index was trading around 0.75 per cent higher led by gains in Tata Consumer Products, Marico and United Spirits while the Nifty Metal index was up over 0.5 per cent aided by APL Apollo Tubes and Jindal Steel & Power.

(with inputs from agencies)