Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; FMCG, metal stocks gain

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading in a narrow range during the early trade on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 79.69 points to 58,217.22 in opening trade while the Nifty 50 dipped 26.30 points to 17,351.50.
Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty FMCG index was trading around 0.75 per cent higher led by gains in Tata Consumer Products, Marico and United Spirits while the Nifty Metal index was up over 0.5 per cent aided by APL Apollo Tubes and Jindal Steel & Power.
The Indian rupee slipped 7 paise to 73.17 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking a strong American currency in the overseas market and muted trend in domestic equities.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.12 against the dollar, then fell to 73.17, registering a decline of 7 paise from the last close.
(PTI)
TWO SPECIFIC trends in the Government’s 2019-20 employment statistics, mapped till the first three months of the pandemic (April-June 2020), signify a break from the steady structural transformation in the labour market over the last two decades: reversal of the falling share of agriculture and a decisive turnaround in declining female participation.
Both these trends clearly point to household distress precipitated by the steady fall in GDP growth rates over the past years, say analysts. A Union Labour Ministry official, however, attributed the farm labour surge to a “hard lockdown” in urban areas during April-June, and described the rebound in female participation as a “positive sign”. Click here to read
Oil prices were wobbly on Tuesday as investors grappled with demand concerns after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia.
Brent crude futures for November rose 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $72.26 a barrel by 0056 GMT, after falling 39 cents on Monday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.88 a barrel, down 41 cents, or 0.6%, from Friday's close, with no settlement price for Monday due to Labor Day holiday in the United States.
(Reuters)
Asian stock markets rose Tuesday as investors watched for decisions from central banks in Europe and elsewhere about when they might start to wind down economic stimulus.
Shares advanced in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of Asia's market capitalisation. Seoul and Sydney declined.
US markets were due to reopen following a three-day weekend.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,644.36 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.8% to 29,894.92. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.9% to 26,398.46.
The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.5% to 3,187.26 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 declined 0.1% to 7,519.60.
(AP)
