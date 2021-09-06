scorecardresearch
Monday, September 06, 2021
Market LIVE Updates: Indices hit record highs in early deals, Sensex up 350 points, Nifty breaches 17,400-mark

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

New Delhi
Updated: September 6, 2021 10:10:14 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose around 0.5 per cent higher in the early trade on Monday led by gains in market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) and auto stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 385.90 points (0.66 per cent) to hit a fresh record intraday high of 58,515.85. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too rose 105.95 points (0.61 per cent) to breach the 17,400-mark for the first time ever and touch a record high of 17,429.55.

Gains in the BSE benchmark during the early trade were being led by RIL, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Ultratech Cement and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Auto index was trading over 0.5 per cent higher led by gains in Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Bharat Forge.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:10 (IST)06 Sep 2021
Global market update

Asian shares edged higher on Monday as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation.

A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan to a small gain of 0.2%, though that was the highest since late July.

Japan's Nikkei added 1.7%, extending a rally on hopes a new prime minister there would bring added fiscal stimulus.

Chinese blue chips gained 1.3% amid speculation Beijing would also be adding stimulus through fiscal and monetary policy.

Nasdaq futures were barely changed, while S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures were little moved.

(Reuters)

09:55 (IST)06 Sep 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex jumps 260.26 pts to hit lifetime high of 58,390.21 in opening session; Nifty surges 75.75 pts to record 17,399.35.

(PTI)

On Friday, the frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had surged 0.5 per cent to settle at fresh record highs led by gains in market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL).

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 277.41 points (0.48 per cent) to end above the 58,000-mark at a record closing high of 58,129.95. Earlier in the day, the BSE benchmark had surged 342.25 points (0.59 per cent) to surge past the 58,000 level mark for the first time ever and hit a fresh record intraday high of 58,194.79.

Likewise, the Nifty 50 climbed 89.45 points (0.52 per cent) to end at an all-time high of 17,323.60. The NSE barometer had earlier breached the 17,300-mark for the first time ever to touch a record high of 17,340.10.

