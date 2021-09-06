Market LIVE Updates: Indices hit record highs in early deals, Sensex up 350 points, Nifty breaches 17,400-mark

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose around 0.5 per cent higher in the early trade on Monday led by gains in market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) and auto stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 385.90 points (0.66 per cent) to hit a fresh record intraday high of 58,515.85. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too rose 105.95 points (0.61 per cent) to breach the 17,400-mark for the first time ever and touch a record high of 17,429.55.

Gains in the BSE benchmark during the early trade were being led by RIL, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Ultratech Cement and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Auto index was trading over 0.5 per cent higher led by gains in Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Bharat Forge.

