Friday, September 03, 2021
Market LIVE Updates: Indices open at fresh highs, Sensex breaches 58,000, Nifty goes past 17,300

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 3, 2021 10:58:53 am
BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at their new record highs on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex Sensex jumped 187.78 points to breach the 58,000-mark and hit a new lifetime high of 58,040.32 in opening trade, while the Nifty 50 surged 66.20 points to go past 17,300-mark and hit a fresh record of 17,300.35.

Gains in the Sensex pack in the early tradec were led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Auto, NTPC and State Bank of India (SBI). On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Ultratech Cement, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:58 (IST)03 Sep 2021
Rupee inches 3 paise higher to 73.03 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee inched higher by 2 paise to 73.03 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, despite a sustained rally in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the local unit is trading in a narrow range as strengthening crude oil prices and dollar demand is offsetting the impact of upbeat domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.05 against the dollar, then surged higher to 73.03, up 3 paise over its previous close.

(PTI)

10:04 (IST)03 Sep 2021
News Alert |  HDFC Life to acquire Exide Life Insurance

HDFC Life Insurance said it will acquire Exide Life Insurance for a total consideration of Rs 6,687 crore.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions such as receipt of all regulatory and other approvals, HDFC Life said.

Source: HDFC Life Insurance's BSE filing

09:58 (IST)03 Sep 2021
Global market update

Asian shares held their gains on Friday while the dollar was at a month low against major peers as traders awaited U.S. employment data with global shares at record highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was broadly flat in early trading in Asia having posted gains in eight of the last nine sessions as the benchmark edges back towards its position in mid July before Chinese regulatory crackdowns sent shares tumbling.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.38%, and MSCI's all-country world index edged higher having ended the previous session at its fifth consecutive closing high.

Australia was up 0.3% and Korea rose 0.61% while Chinese blue chips fell 0.27% and Hong Kong dropped 0.6% right after the bell, as traders try to balance weaker economic data out of China against the potential for future stimulus.

(Reuters)

09:46 (IST)03 Sep 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex jumps 187.78 pts to lifetime peak of 58,040.32 in opening session; Nifty surges 66.20 pts to record 17,300.35.

(PTI)

Thursday, the topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged nearly 1 per cent higher to settle at fresh record highs led by information technology (IT), fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharmaceutical stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 514.33 points (0.90 per cent) to end at a fresh record closing high of 57,852.54. Likewise, the Nifty 50 climbed 157.90 points (0.92 per cent) to end at an all-time high of 17,234.15. The NSE barometer had earlier in the day touched a record high of 17,245.50.

