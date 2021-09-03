Market LIVE Updates: Indices open at fresh highs, Sensex breaches 58,000, Nifty goes past 17,300

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at their new record highs on Friday.

The S&P BSE Sensex Sensex jumped 187.78 points to breach the 58,000-mark and hit a new lifetime high of 58,040.32 in opening trade, while the Nifty 50 surged 66.20 points to go past 17,300-mark and hit a fresh record of 17,300.35.

Gains in the Sensex pack in the early tradec were led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Auto, NTPC and State Bank of India (SBI). On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Ultratech Cement, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)