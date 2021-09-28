Market Live Updates: Indices open on a choppy note, Sensex slips 50 points; IT stocks slip

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a choppy note on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 55.2 points to 60,022.68 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 slipped 3.05 points to 17,852.05.

HCL Tech, Infosys, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and TCS were among the laggards in the early trade while Power Grid, NTPC, Ultratech, SBI, Tata Steel and HUL were among the top gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)