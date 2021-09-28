scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Market Live Updates: Indices open on a choppy note, Sensex slips 50 points; IT stocks slip

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 28, 2021 9:49:15 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a choppy note on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 55.2 points to 60,022.68 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 slipped 3.05 points to 17,852.05.

HCL Tech, Infosys, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and TCS were among the laggards in the early trade while Power Grid, NTPC, Ultratech, SBI, Tata Steel and HUL were among the top gainers.

(with inputs from agencies)

09:46 (IST)28 Sep 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex declines 55.2 pts to 60,022.68 in opening session; Nifty slips 3.05 pts  to 17,852.05.

(PTI)

