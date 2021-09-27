scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex hits new record high, Nifty over 17,900; Realty, banks, autos rise

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 27, 2021 10:03:57 am
BSE (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) climbed around 0.5 per cent higher during the early trade on Monday led by gains in banking and automobile stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh all-time high of 60,412.32 during the early trade, while the Nifty inched towards its record high and touched 17,943.50.

Gains on the Sensex were being led by Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Infosys and ITC were among the laggards.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Realty index was trading over 2 per cent higher in the morning trade led by The Phoenix Mills and DLF. Apart from this, the Nifty Auto index was up over 1.5 per cent led by Maruti and Tata Motors. The key Bank Nifty too was up over 1 per cent led by Bandhan Bank and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Nifty IT index was down over 1.5 per cent weighed by MindTree, Coforge and Larsen & Toubro Infotech.

(with inputs from agencies)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:55 (IST)27 Sep 2021
Global market update

Asian shares crept higher on Monday as risk sentiment turned for the better, though a surge in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.5%, though that followed three consecutive weeks of losses.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4% on hopes for further fiscal stimulus once a new prime minister is chosen. Japan will hold a Liberal Democratic Party leadership race on Sept. 29, and the winner is assured of becoming the country's next prime minister because of the party's parliamentary majority.Nasdaq futures rose 0.4%, and S&P 500 futures 0.5%.

Chinese blue chips gained 1.1% as the country's central bank pumped more money into the financial system and investors dared to hope Beijing would limit the fallout from the troubled China Evergrande Group.

(Reuters)

09:52 (IST)27 Sep 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex jumps 221.27 points to 60,269.74 in opening session; Nifty rises 69.90 points to 17,923.10.

(PTI)

On Friday, the topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had ended with marginal gains to settle at fresh new peaks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 163.11 points (0.27 per cent) to end at a record-closing high of 60,048.47. Earlier in the day, the BSE benchmark had surged 447.64 points (0.75 per cent) to breach the 60,000-mark for the very first time and hit a fresh record intraday high of 60,333.00.

Likewise, the Nifty 50 climbed 30.25 points (0.17 per cent) to end at an all-time high of 17,853.20. The NSE barometer had earlier breached the 17,900-mark for the first time ever to touch a record high of 17,947.65.

