Market Live Updates: Sensex hits new record high, Nifty over 17,900; Realty, banks, autos rise

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) climbed around 0.5 per cent higher during the early trade on Monday led by gains in banking and automobile stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh all-time high of 60,412.32 during the early trade, while the Nifty inched towards its record high and touched 17,943.50.

Gains on the Sensex were being led by Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Infosys and ITC were among the laggards.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Realty index was trading over 2 per cent higher in the morning trade led by The Phoenix Mills and DLF. Apart from this, the Nifty Auto index was up over 1.5 per cent led by Maruti and Tata Motors. The key Bank Nifty too was up over 1 per cent led by Bandhan Bank and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Nifty IT index was down over 1.5 per cent weighed by MindTree, Coforge and Larsen & Toubro Infotech.

