Friday, September 17, 2021
Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty open at fresh lifetime highs; financials, auto stocks gain

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 17, 2021 9:55:30 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened around 0.5 per cent higher to fresh all-time highs on Friday led by gains in financial and automobile stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 356.95 points to a lifetime high of 59,498.11 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 103.20 points to a new record high of 17,732.70.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Titan Company and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers in the early trade on Friday.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:55 (IST)17 Sep 2021
Lined up for GST Council meet: Rate review of 50 items

A review of over 50 items in the form of rate changes and clarifications along with discussions to extend the compensation mechanism for states beyond the existing legal mandate till June 2022 are some of the key issues on the agenda of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its 45th meeting to be held in Lucknow on Friday.

States are guaranteed compensation under GST for the revenue gap between actual collections and the protected amount based on 14 per cent compounded rate from base year 2015-16 for five years of GST rollout till June 2022. Last year, the government had decided to borrow to meet compensation cess deficit through back-to-back loans to states. Click here to read

09:52 (IST)17 Sep 2021
FM Sitharaman announces Rs 30,600 crore govt guarantee for ‘bad bank’

The government has approved extending a guarantee of Rs 30,600 crore to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) to help clear the banking sector’s stressed assets of around Rs 2 lakh crore in a time-bound manner. A total of Rs 90,000 crore of stressed assets, against which banks have made 100 per cent provisions in their books of accounts, will be transferred to NARCL in the first phase.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said most of the big-ticket NPAs (Non Performing Assets) will be transferred to NARCL, thereby cleaning up banks’ balance sheets and freeing up growth capital for them to support economic activity. “…this will result in banks’ balance sheets and books being cleaner, transparent, they will now be able to stand on their own and do business. They have proved it because banks are going out and raising resources (from the market),” she said. Click here to read

09:49 (IST)17 Sep 2021
Global market update

Asian shares steadied in early trading on Friday after losses earlier in the week, but China jitters and global growth concerns weighed on investors' minds, while the dollar sat near a three-week high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered from early losses to trade flat, but was still down 2.7% on the week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5% after posting its lowest close in 10 months the day before, as the saga around China Evergrande Group lurched towards a conclusion, unsettling investors. The embattled property developer's shares dropped a further 5% on Friday.

Australian shares fell 1.03%, as a fall in iron ore prices hurt miners. However, Chinese blue chips eked out a 0.26% rise and Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.42% to head back towards a 31-year high hit on Monday. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.6%.

(Reuters)

09:34 (IST)17 Sep 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex rallies 356.95 pts to lifetime high of 59,498.11 in opening session; Nifty surges 103.20 pts to record 17,732.70.

(PTI)

On Thursday, the benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) climbed over 0.5 per cent higher to end at fresh record highs led by gains in banking, financial and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 417.96 points (0.63 per cent) to end above the 59,000 mark for the first time at a record closing high of 59,141.16. Earlier in the day, the BSE benchmark had surged 481.09 points (0.82 per cent) to breach the 59,000-mark for the very first time and hit a fresh record intraday high of 59,204.29.

Likewise, the Nifty 50 climbed 110.05 points (0.63 per cent) to end at an all-time high of 17,629.50. The NSE barometer had earlier breached the 17,600-mark for the first time ever to touch a record high of 17,644.60.

