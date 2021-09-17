Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty open at fresh lifetime highs; financials, auto stocks gain

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened around 0.5 per cent higher to fresh all-time highs on Friday led by gains in financial and automobile stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 356.95 points to a lifetime high of 59,498.11 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 103.20 points to a new record high of 17,732.70.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Titan Company and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers in the early trade on Friday.
A review of over 50 items in the form of rate changes and clarifications along with discussions to extend the compensation mechanism for states beyond the existing legal mandate till June 2022 are some of the key issues on the agenda of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its 45th meeting to be held in Lucknow on Friday.
States are guaranteed compensation under GST for the revenue gap between actual collections and the protected amount based on 14 per cent compounded rate from base year 2015-16 for five years of GST rollout till June 2022. Last year, the government had decided to borrow to meet compensation cess deficit through back-to-back loans to states. Click here to read
The government has approved extending a guarantee of Rs 30,600 crore to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) to help clear the banking sector’s stressed assets of around Rs 2 lakh crore in a time-bound manner. A total of Rs 90,000 crore of stressed assets, against which banks have made 100 per cent provisions in their books of accounts, will be transferred to NARCL in the first phase.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said most of the big-ticket NPAs (Non Performing Assets) will be transferred to NARCL, thereby cleaning up banks’ balance sheets and freeing up growth capital for them to support economic activity. “…this will result in banks’ balance sheets and books being cleaner, transparent, they will now be able to stand on their own and do business. They have proved it because banks are going out and raising resources (from the market),” she said. Click here to read
Asian shares steadied in early trading on Friday after losses earlier in the week, but China jitters and global growth concerns weighed on investors' minds, while the dollar sat near a three-week high.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered from early losses to trade flat, but was still down 2.7% on the week.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5% after posting its lowest close in 10 months the day before, as the saga around China Evergrande Group lurched towards a conclusion, unsettling investors. The embattled property developer's shares dropped a further 5% on Friday.
Australian shares fell 1.03%, as a fall in iron ore prices hurt miners. However, Chinese blue chips eked out a 0.26% rise and Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.42% to head back towards a 31-year high hit on Monday. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.6%.
(Reuters)
(PTI)