Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty touch lifetime highs in early trade; FMCG, banks, autos gain

Global market update

Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after Japan and China released data that were weaker than expected. Shares fell in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul but rose in Sydney.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.6 per cent to 30,332.64 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.8 per cent to 24,825.58. The Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.2 per cent to 3,649.88 and the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.5 per cent to 3,136.27. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7 per cent to 7,468.20. Shares fell in Taiwan but rose in Singapore and Jakarta.

On Wednesday, energy and technology companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street broadly higher, reversing the market's pullback from a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent to 4,480.70 after another day of choppy trading. It was the biggest daily gain for the benchmark index since late August and it put the S&P 500 on pace to close the week higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 per cent to 34,814.39. The Nasdaq composite added 0.8 per cent to 15,161.53.

(AP)