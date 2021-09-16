scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty touch lifetime highs in early trade; FMCG, banks, autos gain

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 16, 2021 9:54:44 am
sensex, sensex share price, s&p bse sensexBSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) at Dalal street. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened to fresh record highs on Thursday led by gains in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and banking stocks.

The S&P Sensex jumped 152.58 points to hit new lifetime high of 58,875.78 in opening deals while the Nifty 50 surged 50.30 points to a record high of 17,569.75.

(with inputs from agencies)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

09:54 (IST)16 Sep 2021
Global market update

Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after Japan and China released data that were weaker than expected. Shares fell in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul but rose in Sydney.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.6 per cent to 30,332.64 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.8 per cent to 24,825.58. The Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.2 per cent to 3,649.88 and the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.5 per cent to 3,136.27. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7 per cent to 7,468.20. Shares fell in Taiwan but rose in Singapore and Jakarta. 

On Wednesday, energy and technology companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street broadly higher, reversing the market's pullback from a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent to 4,480.70 after another day of choppy trading. It was the biggest daily gain for the benchmark index since late August and it put the S&P 500 on pace to close the week higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 per cent to 34,814.39. The Nasdaq composite added 0.8 per cent to 15,161.53. 

(AP)

09:46 (IST)16 Sep 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex jumps 152.58 pts to hit new lifetime high of 58,875.78 in opening session; Nifty surges 50.30 pts to record 17,569.75.

(PTI)

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange had gained 0.8 per cent to end at record highs aided by telecom and auto stocks which saw a rally after the government announced packages for the sectors.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 476.11 points (0.82 per cent) to end at a record closing high of 58,723.20. During the day, the BSE benchmark had touched a lifetime high of 58,777.06. Likewise, the Nifty 50 climbed 139.45 points (0.80 per cent) to settle at an all-time high of 17,519.45. In the intraday trade, the 50-share frontliner had breached the 17,500-mark for the first time ever and hit a record high of 17,532.70.

