Thursday, September 02, 2021
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 points in early trade, Nifty tests 17,100-mark

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 2, 2021 10:13:02 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Thursday.

In the early trade, S&P BSE Sensex gained 105.32 points to 57,443.53, while the Nifty 50 inched up 26.75 points to 17,103.

(with inputs from agencies)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:13 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Oil drops after OPEC+ reaffirms supply return as demand wavers

Oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to keep its policy of gradually returning supply to the market at a time when coronavirus cases around the world are surging and many US refiners, a key source of crude demand, remained offline.

Brent crude was down by 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $71.43 a barrel by 0422 GMT, after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. US oil fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.36 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session.

(Reuters)

09:58 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Global market update

Asian share markets were in a cautious mood on Thursday as concerns grew over the Chinese economy after a run of soft data, while the risk of a sub par US payrolls report kept the dollar on the defensive.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2% to a five-week high, helped by buying for the new quarter. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1%, while South Korea fell 0.6%.Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were barely changed, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.2% and FTSE futures 0.1%.

(Reuters)

09:52 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex rises 105.32 pts to 57,443.53 in opening session; Nifty advances 26.75 pts to 17,103.

(PTI)

On Wednesday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had ended over 0.3 per cent lower weighed by metals and information technology (IT) stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 214.18 points (0.37 per cent) to end at 57,338.21. Earlier in the day, the BSE benchmark had surged 366.32 points (0.64 per cent) to hit a fresh record intraday high of 57,918.71.

Likewise, the Nifty 50 fell 55.95 points (0.33 per cent) to settle at 17,076.25. During the intraday trade, the NSE barometer had risen 93.55 points (0.55 per cent) to breach the 17,200 level mark and hit new all-time high of 17,225.75.

