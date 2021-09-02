Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 points in early trade, Nifty tests 17,100-mark

Oil drops after OPEC+ reaffirms supply return as demand wavers

Oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to keep its policy of gradually returning supply to the market at a time when coronavirus cases around the world are surging and many US refiners, a key source of crude demand, remained offline.

Brent crude was down by 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $71.43 a barrel by 0422 GMT, after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. US oil fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.36 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session.

(Reuters)