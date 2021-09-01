Market LIVE updates: Indices extend gains; Sensex up 300 points, Nifty breaches 17,200-mark

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their opening gains and hit fresh record highs in the morning trade on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex surged 366.32 points (0.64 per cent) to a fresh record high of 57,918.71, while the Nifty 50 rose 93.55 points (0.55 per cent) breaching the 17,200 level mark to a new all-time high of 17,225.75.
Gains in the early trade were being led by Axis Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bajaj Auto. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.
(with inputs from agencies)
" The almost incredible market rally continues lifting the Sensex and Nifty above the 57000 and 17000 marks respectively. What stands out in the recent rally of above 400 points on the Nifty is the outperformance of high quality stocks. It is important to appreciate the fact that the eight stocks - RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel- which have been doing well recently account for 50.7 percent weight in the Nifty. Therefore spike in these stocks can lift the Nifty disproportionately. The underperformance of the mid- and small-caps, particularly the removal of the froth in the segment, is desirable even when the market is racing to lofty valuations.
FPIs resuming buying ( Rs 3881 cr yesterday) is indicative of the lack of clarity even in smart money. They have been selling in the cash market for most of July and August on fears of high valuation but have been forced to come back on fears of losing the momentum in the market.
Q1 GDP growth rate at 20.1 percent is on expected lines. The impressive pick up capital formation at 55.3 percent augurs well for growth for the rest of the year."
The IPOs of Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are available for subscription starting today. Both the issues will be available till Friday, September 3, 2021.
Ami Organics IPO
Price band: Rs 603-610 per share
Face value: Rs 10
Lot size: 24 equity shares and in multiples thereof
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO
Price band: Rs 522-531 per share
Face value: Re 1
Lot size: 28 equity shares and in multiples thereof
Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar inched back from three-week lows, as worries about slowing global growth in several markets returned to weigh on traders' minds.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.40%, edging off a three-week high reached the day before.
Australian shares fell 0.58%, paring earlier losses slightly, after figures showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.7% in the June quarter.
Japan's Nikkei however gained 0.89%, boosted by data showing that Japanese companies' capital spending rose in the second quarter, the first such increase since the pandemic began.
(Reuters)
Sensex surged 230.95 points (0.40 per cent) to a fresh record high of 57,783.34, while the Nifty rose 62.15 points (0.36 per cent) to a new all-time high of 17,194.35.