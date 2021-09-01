scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Market LIVE updates: Indices extend gains; Sensex up 300 points, Nifty breaches 17,200-mark

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 1, 2021 10:17:50 am
bse, bombay stock exchangeBombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Dalal Street (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Share/Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their opening gains and hit fresh record highs in the morning trade on Wednesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 366.32 points (0.64 per cent) to a fresh record high of 57,918.71, while the Nifty 50 rose 93.55 points (0.55 per cent) breaching the 17,200 level mark to a new all-time high of 17,225.75.

Gains in the early trade were being led by Axis Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bajaj Auto. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:17 (IST)01 Sep 2021
MARKET QUOTE | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

" The almost incredible market rally continues lifting the Sensex and Nifty above the 57000 and 17000 marks respectively. What stands out in the recent rally of above 400 points on the Nifty is the outperformance of high quality stocks. It is important to appreciate the fact that the eight stocks - RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel- which have been doing well recently account for 50.7 percent weight in the Nifty. Therefore spike in these stocks can lift the Nifty disproportionately. The underperformance of the mid- and small-caps, particularly the removal of the froth in the segment, is desirable even when the market is racing to lofty valuations.

FPIs resuming buying ( Rs 3881 cr yesterday) is indicative of the lack of clarity even in smart money. They have been selling in the cash market for most of July  and August on fears of high valuation but have been forced to come back on fears of losing the momentum in the market.

Q1 GDP growth rate at 20.1 percent is on expected lines. The impressive pick up capital formation at 55.3 percent augurs well for growth for the rest of the year."

10:03 (IST)01 Sep 2021
IPOs beginning today

The IPOs of Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are available for subscription starting today. Both the issues will be available till Friday, September 3, 2021.

Ami Organics IPO

Price band: Rs 603-610 per share
Face value: Rs 10
Lot size: 24 equity shares and in multiples thereof

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO

Price band: Rs 522-531 per share
Face value: Re 1
Lot size: 28 equity shares and in multiples thereof

09:55 (IST)01 Sep 2021
Global market check

Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar inched back from three-week lows, as worries about slowing global growth in several markets returned to weigh on traders' minds.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.40%, edging off a three-week high reached the day before.

Australian shares fell 0.58%, paring earlier losses slightly, after figures showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.7% in the June quarter.

Japan's Nikkei however gained 0.89%, boosted by data showing that Japanese companies' capital spending rose in the second quarter, the first such increase since the pandemic began.

(Reuters)

09:51 (IST)01 Sep 2021
Equity markets at early deals

Sensex surged 230.95 points (0.40 per cent) to a fresh record high of 57,783.34, while the Nifty rose 62.15 points (0.36 per cent) to a new all-time high of 17,194.35.

On Tuesday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had surged over 1 per cent to settle at their fresh record highs led by gains in metals, information technology (IT) and pharmaceutical stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 662.63 points (1.16 per cent) to end at a fresh record closing high of 57,552.39. During the day, the BSE benchmark had breched the 57,000 level mark for the first time ever and rallied to an intraday lifetime high of 57,625.26.

Likewise, the Nifty 50 climbed 201.15 points (1.19 per cent) to end at an all-time high of 17,132.20. The NSE barometer had earlier breached the 17,000-mark for the first time ever to touch a record high of 17,153.50.

