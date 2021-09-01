Market LIVE updates: Indices extend gains; Sensex up 300 points, Nifty breaches 17,200-mark

MARKET QUOTE | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

" The almost incredible market rally continues lifting the Sensex and Nifty above the 57000 and 17000 marks respectively. What stands out in the recent rally of above 400 points on the Nifty is the outperformance of high quality stocks. It is important to appreciate the fact that the eight stocks - RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel- which have been doing well recently account for 50.7 percent weight in the Nifty. Therefore spike in these stocks can lift the Nifty disproportionately. The underperformance of the mid- and small-caps, particularly the removal of the froth in the segment, is desirable even when the market is racing to lofty valuations.

FPIs resuming buying ( Rs 3881 cr yesterday) is indicative of the lack of clarity even in smart money. They have been selling in the cash market for most of July and August on fears of high valuation but have been forced to come back on fears of losing the momentum in the market.

Q1 GDP growth rate at 20.1 percent is on expected lines. The impressive pick up capital formation at 55.3 percent augurs well for growth for the rest of the year."