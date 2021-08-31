Market LIVE updates: Indices open at record highs, Sensex breaches 57,000 for the first time

Share/Stock Market LIVE updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged to fresh record highs in the opening deals on Tuesday despite weakness in the broader Asian market.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 235.02 points (0.41 per cent) to breach the 57,000-mark for the first time ever and hit a record high of 57,124.78. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too rose 64.50 points (0.38 per cent) to an all-time high of 16,995.55.

However, the indices failed to hold on to the gains and turned flat within 20 minutes of trade.

At 9:38 am, the Sensex was up 25.79 points (0.05 per cent) at 56,915.55, while the Nifty was at 16,932.65, up 1.60 points (0.01 per cent).

Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Asian Paints were among the top gainers on the Sensex pack in the early trade while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were among the top laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)