Market LIVE updates: Indices open at record highs, Sensex breaches 57,000 for the first time

Share/Stock Market LIVE updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged to fresh record highs in the opening deals on Tuesday despite weakness in the broader Asian market.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 235.02 points (0.41 per cent) to breach the 57,000-mark for the first time ever and hit a record high of 57,124.78. Likewise, the Nifty 50 too rose 64.50 points (0.38 per cent) to an all-time high of 16,995.55.
However, the indices failed to hold on to the gains and turned flat within 20 minutes of trade.
At 9:38 am, the Sensex was up 25.79 points (0.05 per cent) at 56,915.55, while the Nifty was at 16,932.65, up 1.60 points (0.01 per cent).
Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Asian Paints were among the top gainers on the Sensex pack in the early trade while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were among the top laggards.
(with inputs from agencies)
Asia stock markets opened lower on Tuesday despite fresh all-time highs on Wall Street, as worries about China's slowing economic growth and regulatory changes weighed on investor sentiment.
MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan slipped 0.25%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 0.3% in the morning session.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened down 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.
Australian shares, however, rose slightly for a second straight session, led by mining and technology stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2% by 0130GMT.
(Reuters)
Sensex jumps 115.53 pts to fresh lifetime high of 57,005.29 in early trade; Nifty advances 24.15 pts to 16,955.20.
(PTI)