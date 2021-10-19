Market Live Updates: Indices open at new record highs; Sensex surges past 62,000, Nifty breaches 18,600

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher to fresh record highs on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex breached the 62,000 level mark for the first time ever, hitting a new record intraday high of 62,159.78, up 394.19 points (0.64 per cent), while the Nifty 50 surged past the 18,600 mark to hit a fresh all-time high of 18,604.45, up 127.4 points (0.69 per cent).
Gains in the early trade on the BSE benchmark were being led by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Infosys and Axis Bank. On the other hand, ITC, Ultratech Cement, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation of India and Maruti Suzuki India were among the top laggards.
With 3,27,923 passengers travelling on domestic flights, Sunday recorded the highest domestic air traffic count since flights were resumed in May 2020, inching towards pre-pandemic levels. According to data from the civil aviation ministry, 2,372 flights operated on Sunday on domestic sectors.
Recently, the ministry allowed airlines to operate 100% of their scheduled capacity keeping in mind the growing demand for air travel on account of the onset of festivals season. For Diwali, which will occur in the first week of November, forward bookings are 450% higher than last year’s Diwali. Click here to read
Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, supported by a tech-driven Wall Street rally, and a rebound in Chinese markets a day after weak data heightened investor concerns about the world's second-largest economy.
The dollar was under pressure as weak U.S. factory data tempered expectations about any near-term interest rate increases.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.76% on Tuesday. It is up about 5% since its 12-month low hit on Oct. 5, largely in line with a similar rally in world shares following a strong opening to the U.S. earnings season.However, the Asian benchmark is still well off its level in late July, when a series of regulatory changes in China roiled markets. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.56%.
