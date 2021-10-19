Market Live Updates: Indices open at new record highs; Sensex surges past 62,000, Nifty breaches 18,600

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent higher to fresh record highs on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex breached the 62,000 level mark for the first time ever, hitting a new record intraday high of 62,159.78, up 394.19 points (0.64 per cent), while the Nifty 50 surged past the 18,600 mark to hit a fresh all-time high of 18,604.45, up 127.4 points (0.69 per cent).

Gains in the early trade on the BSE benchmark were being led by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Infosys and Axis Bank. On the other hand, ITC, Ultratech Cement, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation of India and Maruti Suzuki India were among the top laggards.

(with inputs from agencies)