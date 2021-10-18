Market Live Updates: Indices open at record highs, Sensex climbs 500 points, Nifty hits 18,500 aided by metals, IT and banks

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices opened at record highs on Monday aided by a rally in metals, information technology and banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 588.38 points (0.96 per cent) to 61,894.33 during the early trade while the Nifty 50 edged past the 18,500-mark, hitting 18,521.10, up 182.55 points (1.00 per cent).

Among the gainers on the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, Infosys, Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

Among sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Metal was trading over 3.5 per cent led by gains in National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper. The Nifty IT index too was up over 1 per cent led by L&T Technology Services, Infy and MphasiS. The Bank Nifty too was up nearly 1 per cent aided by The Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank.

