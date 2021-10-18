scorecardresearch
Monday, October 18, 2021
Market Live Updates: Indices open at record highs, Sensex climbs 500 points, Nifty hits 18,500 aided by metals, IT and banks

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 18, 2021 10:14:50 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The benchmark equity indices opened at record highs on Monday aided by a rally in metals, information technology and banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 588.38 points (0.96 per cent) to 61,894.33 during the early trade while the Nifty 50 edged past the 18,500-mark, hitting 18,521.10, up 182.55 points (1.00 per cent).

Among the gainers on the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, Infosys, Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

Among sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Metal was trading over 3.5 per cent led by gains in National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Zinc and Hindustan Copper. The Nifty IT index too was up over 1 per cent led by L&T Technology Services, Infy and MphasiS. The Bank Nifty too was up nearly 1 per cent aided by The Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank and Bandhan Bank.

(with inputs from agencies)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:14 (IST)18 Oct 2021
Global market update

Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong equity markets fell on Monday after data showed China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the third quarter, weighing on regional stocks, athough losses were capped by hopes of support from policymakers.

Oil prices, meanwhile, hit new multi-year peaks, continuing their recent surge amid a global energy shortage, with U.S. crude at a fresh seven-year high and Brent at a three-year high.

Chinese blue chips were down 1.53% and the Hong Kong benchmark lost 0.56%, although most of the falls came right after the bell, prior to the release of the data.

The weaker-than expected data weighed on regional benchmarks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.3%. U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis , were steady.

(Reuters)

09:59 (IST)18 Oct 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex rallies 511.37 points to hit new all-time high of 61,817.32 in opening session; Nifty jumps 130.20 points to record 18,468.75.

(PTI)

