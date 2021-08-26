Market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty trade in range ahead of F&O expiry

Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities on Bajaj Finance

-Bajaj Finserv has got an in-principle approval from SEBI for sponsoring a Mutual Fund. It has inherent advantages in its business model, given its presence in the Retail Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Securities businesses.

-Strong brand presence and wide distribution reach are key pillars for garnering AUM, where BAGIC, BALIC, and BAF have proved their expertise. Cross-sell to the existing customers of these businesses is a huge opportunity.

-This should aid the fee and commission (particularly distribution) income of BAF, which was already exhibiting high growth until Mar’20 when COVID-19 struck.

-Given the strong recovery post relaxation of the lockdowns and the healthy progress made in its digital transformation program, we reiterate our Buy rating, with a TP of INR7,700 per share (8x 1HFY24E BV).