Thursday, August 26, 2021
Market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty trade in range ahead of F&O expiry

Share Market, Stock Market LIVE updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 26, 2021 10:58:06 am
BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Share/Stock Market LIVE updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading in a range during the early trade on Thursday ahead of the expiry of August-series futures and options contracts.

After opening in the red, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 46.78 points (0.08 per cent) higher at 55,990.99. Likewise, the broader Nifty 50 advanced 16.80 points (0.10 per cent) to 16,651.45.

On the BSE benchmark, Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top gainer, climbing around 1 per cent, followed by HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company and Axis Bank were among the top laggards.

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:58 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities on Bajaj Finance

-Bajaj Finserv has got an in-principle approval from SEBI for sponsoring a Mutual Fund. It has inherent advantages in its business model, given its presence in the Retail Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Securities businesses.

-Strong brand presence and wide distribution reach are key pillars for garnering AUM, where BAGIC, BALIC, and BAF have proved their expertise. Cross-sell to the existing customers of these businesses is a huge opportunity.

-This should aid the fee and commission (particularly distribution) income of BAF, which was already exhibiting high growth until Mar’20 when COVID-19 struck.

-Given the strong recovery post relaxation of the lockdowns and the healthy progress made in its digital transformation program, we reiterate our Buy rating, with a TP of INR7,700 per share (8x 1HFY24E BV).

09:56 (IST)26 Aug 2021
NSE sectoral indices in early trade

Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty IT index was trading over 0.5 per cent higher, while the Nifty FMCG was up around 0.5 per cent.

09:53 (IST)26 Aug 2021
BSE Sensex: Gainers and losers in early trade

On the 30-share BSE benchmark, gains were being led by Reliance Industries (RIL), HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.

09:38 (IST)26 Aug 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex drops 77.85 pts to 55,866.36 in opening session; Nifty slips 19.20 pts to 16,615.45.

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had ended flat on Wednesday after hitting fresh all-time highs earlier in the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex had ended at 55,944.21, down 14.77 points (0.03 per cent), while the Nifty 50 had settled at 16,634.65, up 10.05 points (0.06 per cent).

