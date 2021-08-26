Market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty trade in range ahead of F&O expiry

Share/Stock Market LIVE updates: The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading in a range during the early trade on Thursday ahead of the expiry of August-series futures and options contracts.
After opening in the red, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 46.78 points (0.08 per cent) higher at 55,990.99. Likewise, the broader Nifty 50 advanced 16.80 points (0.10 per cent) to 16,651.45.
On the BSE benchmark, Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top gainer, climbing around 1 per cent, followed by HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company and Axis Bank were among the top laggards.
-Bajaj Finserv has got an in-principle approval from SEBI for sponsoring a Mutual Fund. It has inherent advantages in its business model, given its presence in the Retail Finance, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Securities businesses.
-Strong brand presence and wide distribution reach are key pillars for garnering AUM, where BAGIC, BALIC, and BAF have proved their expertise. Cross-sell to the existing customers of these businesses is a huge opportunity.
-This should aid the fee and commission (particularly distribution) income of BAF, which was already exhibiting high growth until Mar’20 when COVID-19 struck.
-Given the strong recovery post relaxation of the lockdowns and the healthy progress made in its digital transformation program, we reiterate our Buy rating, with a TP of INR7,700 per share (8x 1HFY24E BV).
Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty IT index was trading over 0.5 per cent higher, while the Nifty FMCG was up around 0.5 per cent.
On the 30-share BSE benchmark, gains were being led by Reliance Industries (RIL), HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.
Sensex drops 77.85 pts to 55,866.36 in opening session; Nifty slips 19.20 pts to 16,615.45.
