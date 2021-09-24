Market Live Updates: Indices open at record highs, Sensex surges past 60,000-mark for the first time

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 0.5 per cent higher on Friday with the S&P BSE Sensex surging past the 60,000 level mark for the first time ever.
The Sensex surged 359.29 points to hit a new lifetime high of 60,244.65 during the opening deals while the Nifty 50 jumped 100.40 points to a fresh record high of 17,923.35.
On the Sensex pack, the gains in the early trade were being lead by HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Tata Steel, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), NTPC and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were among the top laggards.
Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty IT index was the top gainer in the early trade jumping over 2.5 per cent led by gains in the shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, MphasiS and MindTree. The Nifty Realty index too was up over 2 per cent aided by Oberoi Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate.
(with inputs from agencies)
The initial public offering (IPO) of defence and space engineering products manufacturer Paras Defence and Space Technologies, which was launched earlier this week and got oversubscribed within minutes, was met with a very high demand by the investors.
Paras Defence IPO was subscribed a whopping 304.26 times on the final day, data available on the BSE showed. The Rs 171 crore offer received bids for over 217.26 crore (2,17,26,31,875) shares against the total issue size of 71.40 lakh (71,40,793) shares, the data showed. Click here to read
Shares of auto component maker Sansera Engineering made their debut at Rs 811.50 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 9.07 per cent higher than their issue price of Rs 744.00.
Asian shares were on edge on Friday hurt by persistent uncertainty around the fate of debt-ridden China Evergrande, even as more risk appetite drove gains for Wall Street and US benchmark Treasury yields.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1% and was set for a weekly loss of 0.68%. Australian shares fell 0.41% while the Hong Kong benchmark was mostly flat.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.93%, however, catching up on global gains after a public holiday. Chinese blue chips reversed early losses to gain 0.6% after a cash injection from the central bank brought its weekly injection to 270 billion yuan ($42 billion) - the largest since January.
US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.5%.
(Reuters)
Sensex surges 359.29 pts to touch new lifetime high of 60,244.65 in opening session; Nifty jumps 100.40 pts to record 17,923.35.
(PTI)