Market Live Updates: Indices open at record highs, Sensex surges past 60,000-mark for the first time

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 0.5 per cent higher on Friday with the S&P BSE Sensex surging past the 60,000 level mark for the first time ever.

The Sensex surged 359.29 points to hit a new lifetime high of 60,244.65 during the opening deals while the Nifty 50 jumped 100.40 points to a fresh record high of 17,923.35.

On the Sensex pack, the gains in the early trade were being lead by HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Tata Steel, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), NTPC and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were among the top laggards.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty IT index was the top gainer in the early trade jumping over 2.5 per cent led by gains in the shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, MphasiS and MindTree. The Nifty Realty index too was up over 2 per cent aided by Oberoi Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate.