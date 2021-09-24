scorecardresearch
Friday, September 24, 2021
Market Live Updates: Indices open at record highs, Sensex surges past 60,000-mark for the first time

Share Market, Stock Market Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 24, 2021 10:22:12 am
Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Express archive photo)

Share/Stock Live Updates: The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 0.5 per cent higher on Friday with the S&P BSE Sensex surging past the 60,000 level mark for the first time ever.

The Sensex surged 359.29 points to hit a new lifetime high of 60,244.65 during the opening deals while the Nifty  50 jumped 100.40 points to a fresh record high of 17,923.35.

On the Sensex pack, the gains in the early trade were being lead by HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Tata Steel, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), NTPC and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were among the top laggards.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty IT index was the top gainer in the early trade jumping over 2.5 per cent led by gains in the shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech, MphasiS and MindTree. The Nifty Realty index too was up over 2 per cent aided by Oberoi Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate.

(with inputs from agencies)

Live Blog

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Crude oil prices, gold, silver prices, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates:

10:22 (IST)24 Sep 2021
Paras Defence IPO subscribed over 304 times on final day led by non institutional investors, QIBs

The initial public offering (IPO) of defence and space engineering products manufacturer Paras Defence and Space Technologies, which was launched earlier this week and got oversubscribed within minutes, was met with a very high demand by the investors.

Paras Defence IPO was subscribed a whopping 304.26 times on the final day, data available on the BSE showed. The Rs 171 crore offer received bids for over 217.26 crore (2,17,26,31,875) shares against the total issue size of 71.40 lakh (71,40,793) shares, the data showed. Click here to read

10:10 (IST)24 Sep 2021
NEW LISTING | Sansera Engineering lists over 9% above issue price

Shares of auto component maker Sansera Engineering made their debut at Rs 811.50 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 9.07 per cent higher than their issue price of Rs 744.00.

Source: NSE
09:59 (IST)24 Sep 2021
Global market update

Asian shares were on edge on Friday hurt by persistent uncertainty around the fate of debt-ridden China Evergrande, even as more risk appetite drove gains for Wall Street and US benchmark Treasury yields.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1% and was set for a weekly loss of 0.68%. Australian shares fell 0.41% while the Hong Kong benchmark was mostly flat.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.93%, however, catching up on global gains after a public holiday. Chinese blue chips reversed early losses to gain 0.6% after a cash injection from the central bank brought its weekly injection to 270 billion yuan ($42 billion) - the largest since January.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.5%.

(Reuters)

09:40 (IST)24 Sep 2021
Equity markets at open

Sensex surges 359.29 pts to touch new lifetime high of 60,244.65 in opening session; Nifty jumps 100.40 pts to record 17,923.35.

(PTI)

On Thursday, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) had climbed over 1.5 per cent higher to settle at fresh all-time highs led by buying across sectors and in heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries (RIL) and the HDFC twins- comprising of HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 958.03 points (1.63 per cent) to end at a record closing high of 59,885.36. Earlier in the day, the BSE benchmark had surged 1,029.92 points (1.75 per cent) to breach the 59,900-mark for the very first time and hit a fresh record intraday high of 59,957.25.

Likewise, the Nifty 50 climbed 276.30 points (1.57 per cent) to end at an all-time high of 17,822.95. The NSE barometer had earlier breached the 17,800-mark for the first time ever to touch a record high of 17,843.90.

