Equities trade higher in opening deals ahead of RBI policy decision; Rupee flat at 71.53

The Sensex gains were driven by heavyweight Reliance Industries, followed by automakers like Heromoto Corp and Tata Motors. The Sensex gains were driven by heavyweight Reliance Industries, followed by automakers like Heromoto Corp and Tata Motors.

Indian share market nudged higher in opening deals on Thursday, helped by hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank later in the day and a possibility of a trade deal between the US and China sooner than speculated.

The RBI will announce its monetary policy decision at 1145 hours, followed by a press conference.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading higher by 84.17 points at 40,934.46 in opening deals; while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty was up by 21.95 points at 12,065.15.

On the other hand, telecom and IT stocks were trading in the red.

Asian markets were slightly higher on hopes that the US and China might be able to sign a preliminary trade deal, though uncertainties still remained intact due to almost daily shifts in prospects for early talks.

On Wednesday, the Sensex closed at 40,850.29, up by 174.84 points or 0.43 per cent over the previous close.

The Nifty rose by 43.10 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 12,037.30.

Foreign investors sold equities worth Rs 781.06 crore on Wednesday, exchange data showed.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened on a steady note at 71.53 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision.

Forex traders said, the domestic unit was trading in a narrow range as investors are trading cautiously ahead of the RBI policy decision.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.50, then lost ground and touched a low of 71.55. The domestic unit was later trading at 71.53 against the dollar at 0941 hrs.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled for the day at 71.53 against the US dollar.

