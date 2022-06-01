eMudhra makes a firm debut, lists at nearly 6% premium over issue price

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 1, 2022 9:56:22 am
eMudhra share price: Shares of digital signature certificate provider eMudhra debuted on a firm note and got listed at a premium of nearly 6 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.
The scrip got listed at Rs 271.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 5.86 per cent from its offer price of Rs 256.00, while on the national Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 270.00, up 5.47 per cent from the issue price.
