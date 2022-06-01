scorecardresearch
eMudhra makes a firm debut, lists at nearly 6% premium over issue price

eMudhra shares listing: The scrip of digital signature certificate provider eMudhra got listed at Rs 271.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 5.86 per cent from its offer price of Rs 256.00.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 1, 2022 9:56:22 am
eMudhra share price, eMudhra IPO share price, eMudhra stock priceImage: Facebook/eMudhra Limited

eMudhra share price: Shares of digital signature certificate provider eMudhra debuted on a firm note and got listed at a premium of nearly 6 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 271.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a gain of 5.86 per cent from its offer price of Rs 256.00, while on the national Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 270.00, up 5.47 per cent from the issue price.

More to follow

