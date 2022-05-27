eMudhra IPO share allotment likely today: Here’s how to check your status online

eMudhra IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of digital signature certificate provider eMudhra was subscribed 2.72 times over the 1.13 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from May 20-24, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 243-256 per share.

eMudhra IPO received bids of over 3.09 crore (3,09,02,516) shares against the total issue size of over 1.13 crore (1,13,64,784) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.05 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 1.28 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.61 times, the data showed.

The eMudhra IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 161 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 98,35,394 equity shares.

As a part of the OFS, promoters – Venkatraman Srinivasan and Taarav Pte Ltd – will offload 32.89 lakh equity and 45.16 lakh shares respectively. In addition, Kaushik Srinivasan will divest 5.1 lakh shares, Lakshmi Kaushik 5.04 lakh, Arvind Srinivasan, 8.81 lakh and Aishwarya Arvind 1.33 lakh equity shares.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repaying debt, supporting working capital requirements, purchasing equipment and paying for other related costs for the data centre proposed to be set up in India and overseas locations, develop products, investment in eMudhra INC and for general corporate purposes.

eMudhra is the largest licensed certifying authority in India with a market share of 37.9 per cent in the digital signature certificates market space in financial year 2021 having grown from 36.5 per cent in FY20. The company has been engaged in the business of providing digital trust services and enterprise solutions to individuals and organisations. It is a ‘one stop shop’ player in secure digital transformation and provides a wide spectrum of services and solutions from issuance of certificates as a certifying authority to offering identity, authentication and signing solution.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the eMudhra IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Friday, May 27, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the eMudhra IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select eMudhra Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select EMUDHRA LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number or PAN Number in the respective box. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of eMudhra is likely to take place on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

IIFL Securities, YES Securities (India) and Indorient Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the IPO.