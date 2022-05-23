eMudhra IPO: Everything you need to know

eMudhra IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of digital signature certificate provider eMudhra, which opened for subscription on Friday, May 20, 2022, was subscribed by around 70 per cent by 11:57 am on the second day of bidding.

It received total bids for 79,25,236 shares across both the stock exchanges against 1,13,64,784 shares on offer, data from National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The Rs 412.79 crore eMudhra IPO will be available for subscription till Tuesday, May 24, 2022, and the price band of the company has been fixed at Rs 243-256 per share.

eMudhra IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 161 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 98,35,394 equity shares.

As a part of the OFS, promoters – Venkatraman Srinivasan and Taarav Pte Ltd – will offload 32.89 lakh equity and 45.16 lakh shares respectively. In addition, Kaushik Srinivasan will divest 5.1 lakh shares, Lakshmi Kaushik 5.04 lakh, Arvind Srinivasan, 8.81 lakh and Aishwarya Arvind 1.33 lakh equity shares.

eMudhra is the largest licensed certifying authority in India with a market share of 37.9 per cent in the digital signature certificates market space in financial year 2021 having grown from 36.5 per cent in FY20. The company has been engaged in the business of providing digital trust services and enterprise solutions to individuals and organisations. It is a ‘one stop shop’ player in secure digital transformation and provides a wide spectrum of services and solutions from issuance of certificates as a certifying authority to offering identity, authentication and signing solution.

Some of its customers include Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Mashreq Bank, Baud Telecom Company, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company and Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repaying debt, supporting working capital requirements, purchasing equipment and paying for other related costs for the data centre proposed to be set up in India and overseas locations, develop products, investment in eMudhra INC and for general corporate purposes.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors.

Investors who wish to subscribe to eMudhra IPO can bid in a lot of 58 equity shares and multiples thereafter. At the upper price band, they will be shelling out Rs 14,848 to get a single lot of eMudhra. The shares will be listed on both BSE as well as the NSE.

The applicants also must note that the cut-off time for UPI mandate confirmation is Wednesday, May 25, 2022, upto 12:00 pm. If they fail to do so then their application may not be considered.

IIFL Securities, YES Securities (India) and Indorient Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the offer while Link Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Before heading into the IPO, eMundhra on Thursday raised over Rs 123.83 crore (Rs 1,23,83,58,016) from 9 anchor investors in lieu of 48,37,336 equity shares at Rs 256 each, data from the stock exchanges showed.

The anchor investors comprise of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Motilal Oswal MF, Nippon India MF, SBI MF, Baring Private Equity India, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, Pinebridge India Equity Fund and Abakkus Growth Fund.

The research team at Swastika Investmart in their IPO note gave a “Subscribe” rating to the offer for long term.

“Increasing threats to data security and the prevalent trend of working from home during the ongoing pandemic have opened up new opportunities for digital security and the digital signature solutions industry. Digital identity is foundational to the growth of enterprises in the era of digital transformation. The growing demand for data privacy, data protection, and digital transformation will help the company grow substantially in the medium to long term. The company is the only Indian company to be directly recognized by renowned browsers and document processing software companies such as Microsoft, Mozilla, Apple, and Adobe. eMudhra is the only Indian company to be accredited to Webtrust which makes their digital signature certificates directly recognized by browsers across the world allowing them to issue digital signature certificates in many countries. As per Frost and Sullivan‟s report in RHP, the industry is expected to grow in the mid-teens globally in the next five years and India will outperform other geographies. However, there are concerns with the company like highly competitive industry, entering into new geographies and products in which the company doesn‟t have any prior track record, subject to a lot of regulations, and complex business to understand. Further the company’s security measures may be compromised in the future, leading to a loss in reputation and incurring significant liabilities. And, at a P/E of 49.5 based on annualized FY22 EPS, the company has priced in most of the positives. Hence, we recommend this issue for a long term time horizon,” the brokerage said.

The share allotment is likely to take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, and the shares are expected to be listed on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, according to the timeline given in the red herring prospectus (RHP).