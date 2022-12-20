Elin Electronics IPO GMP Today: Here’s everything you need to know

Elin Electronics IPO GMP: The initial public offering (IPO) of electronics manufacturing services firm Elin Electronics opened for subscription on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. It opened for public subscription at 10 am and was subscribed around 13 per cent by 12:57 pm on the first day of bidding.

It received total bids for 18,01,200 shares across both the stock exchanges against 1,42,09,386 shares on offer, data from National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The Rs 475 crore Elin Electronics IPO will be available for subscription till Thursday, December 22, 2022, and the price band of the company has been fixed at Rs 234-247 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

Through the OFS route, promoters Kamal Sethia, Suman Sethia, Kishore Sethia, Vasudha Sethia, Gaurav Sethia, Vinay Kumar Sethia and Sumit Sethia will offload their shares. Additionally, other shareholders – Dhani Devi Sethia Trust, Kamal Sethia & Sons HUF and Vijay Singh Sethia too will sell their shares.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment of certain borrowings, funding capital expenditure towards upgrading and expanding existing facilities at Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Verna (Goa) and for general corporate purposes, according to the information given in the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors.

Delhi-based Elin Electronics is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances, and a leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturer in the country.

Its product portfolio includes LED lighting, fans and switches, small appliances, fractional horsepower motors, medical diagnostic cartridges, plastic moulded and sheet metal parts and components, among others.

Investors who wish to subscribe to Elin Electronics IPO can bid in a lot of 60 equity shares and multiples thereafter. At the upper price band, they will be shelling out Rs 14,820 to get a single lot of Elin Electronics. The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The applicants also must note that the cut-off time for UPI mandate acceptance is Thursday, December 22, 2022, upto 5:00 pm, the last day of IPO bidding. Further bids with confirmed status of mandate amount blocked (RC100) shall be considered as valid applications and hence, investors are advised to submit their UPI applications in IPO well in advance to avoid any last minute technical/systemic constraints that may hamper their ability to participate in IPOs by successfully accepting the mandate.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the offer while KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Before heading into the IPO, the company on Monday raised over Rs 142.49 crore (Rs 1,42,49,98,081.00) from 15 anchor investors in lieu of 57,69,223 equity shares at Rs 247 each, data from the stock exchanges showed.

The anchor investors include SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra MF, SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF and PGIM India MF among others.

The research teams at Reliance Securities, Swastika Investmart, Prabhudas Lilladher and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers in their respective IPO notes have given a “Subscribe” rating to the offer.

Anand Rathi Research in its IPO note said, “On the valuations front Elin Electronics seems to be reasonably valued at a FY22 PE of 31.3x post-issue and 29.7x its FY23 annualized earnings (post issue) as compared to Dixon Technologies & Amber Enterprises which are trading at P/E of 140.4x & 62.8x respectively. As Elin’s Revenue/PAT is growing at a robust CAGR of 18%/19% respectively (FY20-22) with an even robust industry outlook coupled with consistent margins we recommend “SUBSCRIBE-Long Term” rating to this IPO.”

Swastika Investmart in its research report noted, “Electronics is one of the fastest-growing industries in the country. The domestic production of electronics accounted for around 74% of the total electronics market in FY21, which is expected to reach around 96% by FY26. Elin Electronics Limited is a leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider in the country. The company has an established market position and strong customer relationships. It also has consistent financial performance with strong revenue growth and a stable margin. However, the company is operating in a highly competitive market, and the majority of its revenue is derived from a limited number of customers. The issue is coming at a P/E valuation of 25.75, which is attractively priced when compared to its peers. After considering all the factors we recommend to SUBSCRIBE this issue for long term.”

The share allotment is likely to take place on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and the shares are expected to be listed on Friday December 30, 2022, according to the timeline given in the RHP.