Easy Trip Planners gets listed at over 10% premium on the stock exchanges

Shares of Easy Trip Planners got listed at a premium of over 10 per cent on the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 212.25 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a rise of 13.5 per cent from its offer price of Rs 187. On the BSE, it opened at Rs 206.00, up 10.16 per cent from the issue price. The stock initially lost a bit of momentum and slipped within minutes of its debut near its issue price but bounced back later.

So far in the day, the stock has hit a low of Rs 187.00 and a high of Rs 233.15 on the BSE and on NSE it has touched a low of Rs 187.20 and a high of Rs 234.00.

Over 2.75 crore shares of Easy Trip Planners were traded on the NSE during the first hour of trade, while over 31.15 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 510 crore IPO of Easy Trip Planners met a robust demand during its offer period from March 8-10. The issue was oversubscribed within a few hours on the first day of opening and was eventually subscribed a whopping 159.33 times on the final day.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 77.53 times, non institutional investors a staggering 382.21 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 70.40 times.

The Delhi-based company operates the online travel platform EaseMyTrip.com which allows its customers to book flights, trains, buses and more. It offers its services through its website and EaseMyTrip mobile app on Android and iOS platforms.