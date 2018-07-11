Earnings optimism: Sensex soars 305 points, closes above 36K mark

The benchmark is just 44 points away from its all-time closing high of 36,283.25 hit on January 29 this year. (File) The benchmark is just 44 points away from its all-time closing high of 36,283.25 hit on January 29 this year. (File)

The BSE Sensex on Tuesday surged 305 points to sail past the 36,000-level and the NSE Nifty closed above 10,900 amid optimism over robust corporate earnings and strong global cues.

The benchmark Sensex opened strong and hit a high of 36,274.33 before finally ending at 36,239.62, up 304.90 points or 0.85 per cent. It has now gained 665.07 points in three sessions. The benchmark is just 44 points away from its all-time closing high of 36,283.25 hit on January 29 this year.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 94.35 points, or 0.87 per cent, to end at 10,947.25. Intra-day, it shuttled between 10,956.90 and 10,876.65. The Sensex and Nifty remained above their key levels of 36,000 and 10,900 throughout the session, indicating strong investor optimism after a prolonged spell of caution.

“Markets rallied to a five month high as fading trade war woes and shift in attention to corporate earnings supported investor sentiment. Any revival in earnings growth will give scope for re-rating in valuation for many mid-cap stocks which were the real victims of the recent correction,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Analysts said the bullish fervour was aided by strong buying by domestic institutional investors and a good set of corporate results so far. Barring BSE Healthcare, all other sectoral indices closed with gains, led by energy, realty and telecom counters. Auto stocks spurted after data showed that passenger vehicle sales in India rose by 37.54 per cent in June, the fastest monthly growth in nearly ten years. TCS dipped 0.56 per cent ahead of its June-quarter results.

The BSE small-cap and mid-cap indices too rallied in step with key indices, gaining 1.04 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the rupee fell by 10 paise to close at 68.82 against the US currency due to fresh buying of the dollar by importers after the greenback rebounded in global markets on waning trade war worries.

HDFC group m-cap hits Rs 10L crore mark

Mumbai: HDFC group saw market capitalisation of its listed firms cross Rs 10 lakh crore mark, making it only the second Indian business house after the Tata group to achieve this feat. —ENS

