Dreamfolks Services makes strong debut, lists 56% higher from issue price

Dreamfolks Services Share Price: Shares of airport service aggregator platform Dreamfolks Services made a strong debut on Tuesday, getting listed at a premium of over 56 per cent from their issue price on the stock exchanges.

The stock got listed at Rs 508.70 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a gain of 56.04 per cent from its offer price of Rs 326.00, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 505.00, up 54.91 per cent from the issue price.

However, after an initial rally in the first few minutes of listing, the Dreamfolks Services stock lost its steam and dipped from its listing level. During the first 30 minutes of trade, the shares hit a high of Rs 550.00 on the BSE and Rs 549.00 on the NSE and a low of Rs 461.00 on both the bourses.

At 10:30 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 476.55 on the BSE, up 46.18 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 476.70, up 46.23 per cent. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,489.97 crore, data from the BSE showed.