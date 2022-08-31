scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Dreamfolks Services IPO allotment tomorrow: Here’s how to check your status online

Dreamfolks Services IPO shares to be allotted tomorrow: The shares of airport service aggregator platform Dreamfolks Services IPO will get allotted to investors on Thursday, September 1. Here is how to check if you have been allotted the shares.

Dreamfolks Services IPO share allotment is likely on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Representative image: Pixabay)

Dreamfolks Services IPO share allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of airport service aggregator platform Dreamfolks Services was subscribed 56.68 times over the 95 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from August 24-26, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 308-326 per share.

Dreamfolks Services IPO received bids of nearly 53.75 crore (53,74,97,212) shares against the total issue size of nearly 95 lakh (94,83,302) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 70.53 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 37.66 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 43.66 times, the data showed.

The Dreamfolks Services IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 1.72 crore (1,72,42,368) equity shares by promoters – Liberatha Peter Kallat, Mukesh Yadav and Dinesh Nagpal, and the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

Dreamfolks Services is the country’s largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating enhanced airport experience to passengers through a technology-driven platform. Its asset-light business model integrates card networks, card issuers and other corporate clients with various airport lounge operators and other airport-related service providers on a unified technology platform.

It facilitates customers of consumers’ access to lounges, food and beverage, spa, meet and assist, airport transfer, transit hotels/nap room access, and baggage transfer.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Dreamfolks Services IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Thursday, September 1, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Dreamfolks IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

Advertisement

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Dreamfolks Services Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select DREAMFOLKS SERVICES LTD from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number or PAN Number in the respective box. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Dreamfolks Services is likely to take place on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 01:16:35 pm
Next Story

When Gorbachev lifted the iron curtain, western businesses rushed in

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Explained | A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran village, car set on fire

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran village, car set on fire

Arvind Kejriwal launches 'India's first virtual school' in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal launches 'India's first virtual school' in Delhi

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

When Gorbachev played world champion Karpov’s move vs Polgar

When Gorbachev played world champion Karpov’s move vs Polgar

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient lunar goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient lunar goddess?

'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

'Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk': How to shed the excess weight?

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement