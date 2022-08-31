Dreamfolks Services IPO allotment tomorrow: Here’s how to check your status online

Dreamfolks Services IPO share allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of airport service aggregator platform Dreamfolks Services was subscribed 56.68 times over the 95 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from August 24-26, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 308-326 per share.

Dreamfolks Services IPO received bids of nearly 53.75 crore (53,74,97,212) shares against the total issue size of nearly 95 lakh (94,83,302) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 70.53 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 37.66 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 43.66 times, the data showed.

The Dreamfolks Services IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 1.72 crore (1,72,42,368) equity shares by promoters – Liberatha Peter Kallat, Mukesh Yadav and Dinesh Nagpal, and the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

Dreamfolks Services is the country’s largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating enhanced airport experience to passengers through a technology-driven platform. Its asset-light business model integrates card networks, card issuers and other corporate clients with various airport lounge operators and other airport-related service providers on a unified technology platform.

It facilitates customers of consumers’ access to lounges, food and beverage, spa, meet and assist, airport transfer, transit hotels/nap room access, and baggage transfer.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Dreamfolks Services IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Thursday, September 1, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Dreamfolks IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Dreamfolks Services Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select DREAMFOLKS SERVICES LTD from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number or PAN Number in the respective box. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Dreamfolks Services is likely to take place on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.