Domestic stock markets to be open on Budget day

Markets are generally closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for special circumstances.

Domestic stock markets will remain open for trading on February 1, a Saturday, when the Union Budget will be presented.

In separate circulars issued on Wednesday, BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the markets would be open for trading on February 1 on account of Union Budget presentation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to present the Budget for 2020-21.

The decision has been taken following requests made in this regard by market participants as Budget contains several market-moving announcements, according to sources quoted by PTI as saying.

Trading would be conducted during normal hours from 9 am to 3.30 pm, as per the circulars. In 2015, stock exchanges were open for trading on February 28, Saturday, when then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Budget.

Stock markets have always been open on normal timings since budget presentation timings were changed from 5 pm to 11 am in 2001. —With PTI

