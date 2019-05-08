Domestic markets log fifth straight loss as earnings, trade war concerns linger

India’s stock markets on Tuesday witnessed a last-hour sell-off as US-China trade tiff and lukewarm corporate earnings stoked fears of uncertainty among investors.

Investor sentiment took a beating after IMF chief Christine Lagarde said US-China trade tensions were a ‘threat’ to the world economy. Closing down for the fifth session in a row, the 30-share Sensex, which swung around 600 points intra-day, ended 323.71 points, or 0.84 per cent, lower at 38,276.63. The BSE index hit an intra-day low of 38,236.18 and a high of 8,835.54. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped 100.35 points to settle below the 11,500 level at 11,497.90. During the day, the bourse hit a low of 11,484.45 and a high of 11,657.05.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “markets gave up the initial pull back as weakness in global peers on account of trade tensions dragged the sentiment. India is facing stiff resistance given mixed Q4 results and the upcoming big event risk. FIIs turned sellers in the last two days and mid and small cap continued to underperform.”

Among other factors, the depreciating rupee and weak global sentiment dampened the mood on domestic bourses. The Sensex was mainly dragged by Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries which fell up to 4.60 per cent. The quarterly results of ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel failed to attract investors and both the companies saw constant sell-offs during the session. On the other hand, HUL, L&T, PowerGrid, Infosys, ONGC and Bajaj Auto ended higher.

After starting the session on a high note, stocks came under heavy selling pressure as domestic investors’ sentiment took a beating after IMF chief Christine Lagarde said US-China tensions were a ‘threat’ to the world economy. Global markets have been rattled by the concerns over the health of the world economy ever since US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to hike tariffs on $ 200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Both Sensex and Nifty also marked its longest losing streak since February 19 this year. “Indian market has been on a shaky ground for the past couple of days driven by ambiguity associated with the US-China trade negotiations and less-than-inspiring ongoing corporate earnings season,” said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Senior VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking.

Sectorally, BSE telecom, energy, oil and gas, bankex, metal and realty indices took a beating, ending up to 2.44 per cent lower. In the broader market, BSE midcap and smallcap indices too ended in the red, dropping up to 0.98 per cent. Shares of ICICI Bank fell by nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday after the company’s fourth quarter earnings failed to impress investors.

Chinese bourses, however, recovered with Shanghai Composite Index ending in the green. Equities in Japan and Korea closed in the red. European stocks were also trading lower in early trade. The Indian rupee was trading flat at 69.39 against the US dollar intra-day. Global benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.74 per cent lower at USD 70.71 per barrel.

The rupee Tuesday slipped further by 3 paise to close at 69.43 against the US currency due to fag-end dollar demand from banks and importers amid sustained foreign fund outflows. Losses in the domestic equity market and a strengthening dollar against major currencies overseas amid trade worries also weighed on the currency.