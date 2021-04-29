Domestic institutions prop up mkts, replace FPIs as new bulls

Between October 2020 and March 2021, FPIs had pumped in a net of Rs 1.97 lakh crore and the investment lifted the Sensex by over 31 per cent from levels of 38,000 to over 50,000 in March.

Despite Covid cases and mortality hitting new highs every day, the stock markets have been on a rise with domestic institutions absorbing shares dumped by foreign investors. The benchmark Sensex — which gained 790 points, or 1.6 per cent, on Wednesday — has risen by1,855 points or 3.87 per cent in the last three trading sessions. The Sensex closed at 49,733, while the Nifty rose 212 points to 14,864.55 on Wednesday.

While the recent stock market growth has been on the back of good fourth quarter results, waning of anxiety around a nationwide lockdown and hopes of faster vaccination across the country with the government permitting all above the age of 18 for vaccination, beginning May 1, there has been a big shift in the participants in the rally. Domestic institutions led by Life Insurance Corporation have turned out to be the new bulls in the trading ring, taking over the space vacated by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) say market participants.

If global liquidity and inflow of funds by foreign portfolio investors were at the centre of the domestic market rally that took off in October 2020, the current resilience amidst the rising Covid cases is primarily supported by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — mutual funds and insurance companies among others. In April (till date), DIIs have invested a net of Rs 10,611 crore as against a net outflow of Rs 12,014 core by FPIs. Market data shows that for the first time in seven-months the DIIs have overtaken the FPIs in net investment in Indian equities.

While, on Wednesday, both DIIs and FPIs were net positive investors and that lifted the markets, on Tuesday, domestic institutions bought stocks worth Rs 1,463 crore while FPIs sold Rs 1,454 crore. The Sensex rallied 558 points despite the FPI pull-out. DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 1022 crore on Monday whereas FPIs sold Rs 1,111 crore. “The market would have crashed like the way it plunged in March and April last year had the domestic institutions not supported the market this time. Another market crash would have hit the investor sentiment hard,” said BSE dealer Pawan Dharnidharka.

Between October 2020 and March 2021, FPIs had pumped in a net of Rs 1.97 lakh crore and the investment lifted the Sensex by over 31 per cent from levels of 38,000 to over 50,000 in March.

DIIs were laggards in that period and pulled out a net of Rs 1.31 lakh crore between October and February. In March the DIIs had invested a net of Rs 5,204 crore into domestic equities. Among DIIs, Life Insurance Corporation, the largest investor in stock markets, invests around Rs 50,000 crore in stock every year. “The absence of flows this month should also be viewed in the context of the $20 billion inflows in the December quarter,” said S Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities.

“We were pushing for vaccination of all above the age of 18 with the government as the majority of the workers employed in factories fall in the age of 20 to 40. Their vaccination will be an additional security for industries to continue their operations, avoid a full-scale lockdown and continue with the economic activity in the country,” said a senior official with a leading industry association.

S Hariharan, head—Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services, said, “the market sentiment was boosted by a set of strong results and continuing strong momentum in global markets, over-shadowing concerns over economic activity arising from renewed lockdowns and the second wave of covid-19 infections. Market-wide futures rollover has been strong with the median basis holding close to a fair level of 42-43 bps, while roll proportion is strong at 60 per cent.”

On the way ahead, analysts said markets will first react to US FOMC meet outcome in early trade on Thursday and then focus would shift to the monthly derivatives expiry and earnings.