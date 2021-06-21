Dodla Dairy IPO allotment status: Here is how to check your shares

Dodla Dairy is present across five states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, operating under brands like Dodla Dairy, Dodla and KC+.

Dodla Dairy IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Dodla Dairy was subscribed 45.62 times over the 85.07 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from June 16-18, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 421-428 per share.

Dodla Dairy IPO received bids of over 38.80 crore (38,80,96,590) shares against the total issue size of 85.07 lakh (85,07,569) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 84.88 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 73.26 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 11.34 times, the data showed.

The Hyderabad-based company is into the integrated dairy segment and the funds raised through the IPO will be utilised for repaying debts of Rs 32.26 crore availed from ICICI Bank, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) and HDFC Bank, and for capital expenditure requirements of around Rs 7.15 crore.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Dodla Dairy IPO. The dairy firm was initially supposed to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, June 23, 2021, as per the timeline given in the red herring prospectus. However, the registrar’s website now shows that the shares will be allotted on Thursday, June 24, 2021. In case you have applied for the Dodla Dairy IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select DODLA DAIRY LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select DODLA DAIRY LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Dodla Dairy is likely to take place on June 28, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE. The issue size of the IPO was Rs 520 crore.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the book-running lead managers to the offer.